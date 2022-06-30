Rowdy Tellez Blasts A Pair Of Homers, Brewers Defeat Rays 5-3

Rays Swept At Home For First Time Since 2019

Tellez Powers Crew To Sweep

Tampa, FL – Rowdy Tellez‘s eighth inning homer, his second of the game, put the Brewers ahead for good as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

Calvin Faucher (1-2, 9.00 ERA) takes the loss for Tampa Bay who fall to 40-34 on the year. With the loss the Rays were swept at home for the first time since April 19 through 21, 2019 against the Boston Red Sox. It was the longest such streak for any team for a series of any length.

The game extends the franchise record of consecutive games being decided by 2-runs or less to 14 straight games. It’s the longest streak in the majors since the Yankees strung together 16 consecutive games July 20 through August 5, 2014.

Brad Boxberger (2-1, 2.12 ERA) picks up the win for Milwaukee who improve to 44-33 with the win. Josh Hader worked the ninth inning to pick up his 24th save on the season. Milwaukee heads to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates for four games starting Thursday evening at 7:05 EST.

How It Happened:

Rowdy Tellez connected for a solo homer off Rays opener Jalen Beeks in the top of the second inning giving the Crew and early 1-0 lead.

Eric Lauer held the lead until the bottom of the fourth inning. Randy Arozarena walked and moved to second on a single by Harold Ramirez. Arozarena and Ramirez completed a double steal to both move into scoring position. Lauer struck out Ji-Man Choi for the second out but allowed a RBI double to Taylor Walls giving Tampa Bay the 2-1 lead.

Just gonna drop this in real quick pic.twitter.com/P9sGbIY6J4 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 29, 2022

The lead was short lived as Luis Urias connected on a 2-out 2-run homer off the “C-ring” off Rays reliever Sean Armstrong in the top of the fifth inning putting the Brewers back on top 3-2.

Tampa Bay tied the score at 3-3 in the home half of the fifth on a Wander Franco double scoring Vidal Brujan from first.

Rowdy Tellez hit his second homer of the game off Calvin Faucher in the top of the eighth to put the Brewers ahead 4-3 and Jace Peterson capped the scoring off delivering a solo homer off Ralph Garza Jr in the 9th.

For Starters:

Tampa Bay utilized Jalen Beeks as the opener against the Brewers. Beeks worked the first two innings allowing one run on a homer to Rowdy Tellez. He surrendered three hits, hit a batter, while striking out four and walking none.

Eric Lauer started for the Brewers and allowed three earned runs in 4.1-innings of work. He allowed six hits while striking out three and walking two.

Up Next For Rays:

Tampa Bay travels north of the border to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays for a five-game series starting Thursday night at 7:07.