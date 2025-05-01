Royals’ Noah Cameron takes a no-hitter into 7th in his big league debut as KC beats the Rays 3-0

Royals left-hander Noah Cameron took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his major league debut and Vinnie Pasquantino homered as Kansas City blanked the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Key moment

Pasquantino launched a first-pitch fastball, Rasmussen’s 10th pitch, to right-center to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead. The Royals have outscored opponents 17-2 in the first inning this season, including 3-0 against the Rays.

Key stat

A Royals pitcher hasn’t thrown a no-hitter since Bret Saberhagen on Aug. 26, 1991, a span of 5,244 games. Only Cleveland and Toronto have gone longer without one.

Up next

Seth Lugo (2-3, 3.08 ERA) takes the mound as Kansas City looks to sweep the series. The Rays will counter with Shane Baz (3-0, 2.45).

