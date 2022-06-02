Rugby World Cup Headed To America

The men’s event takes place in 2031, the women’s tournament is scheduled for 2033.

People don’t associate rugby with the United States. But rugby officials are convinced there is enough interest in the game that they are sending rugby’s crown jewel events, the men’s World Cup and the women’s World Cup to the United States. The men’s championship event is headed to America in 2031 and the women’s championship event will take place in America in 2033. England will host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, and Australia gets the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup and 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup. The American bid has President Joe Biden’s backing. In April, Biden said the government guarantees required to host such a tournament would be “executed by officials who have the competence and authority.” Biden said the United States is ready to “deliver the most successful Rugby World Cups in history.”

USA Rugby chief executive Ross Young got a real shot in the arm with the United States landing Rugby’s two crown jewel events and he said: “I speak for the rugby community and fans across the United States when I express our sincere gratitude to World Rugby for their trust and endorsement of our vision to grow this incredible sport exponentially across our country.” Growing the game is not going to be easy although there is a nine-year lead up to the event and more than likely corporate and marketing partners will fill up stadiums for the first ever America rugby championships. The US has markets that can handle the champions in Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Baltimore, Birmingham, Boston; Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, Orlando, Florida, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Diego; San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. World Rugby wants American fans and their money but the industry is going to need to generate interest and that might be tough in a crowded sports field.

