Russell Wilson’s Best Moments with the Seahawks

Russell Wilson is an American Football player who currently plays for the Denver Broncos in the National Football League (NFL). Wilson is a quarterback, which is regarded by many as being the most prominent position in an American Football team.

Prior to joining the Broncos in 2022, Wilson had an extensive career with the Seattle Seahawks, enjoying 9 years at Lumen Field. Known for his accurate passing of the football, Wilson is one of only four players with a career passer rating over 100. Wilson is also a fantastic runner with the ball in hand and as a result, is rated as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history.

Russell Wilson remains one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks AP/PHOTO

Winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks

Winning the Super Bowl is the highlight of any American Footballers career. Most players are even left speechless after the final whistle is blown, as it is usually something they've always dreamed of winning.

This historic Super Bowl victory was one of the top moments in Wilson’s career with the Seahawks. Even for those players who go on to win more than one Super Bowl, the first is always the sweetest. However, this was no ordinary performance. Wilson finished the game with a 123.1 passer rating, and he was only 25 years old at the time.

His First Match vs Tom Brady in 2012

Ahead of the meeting between the Seahawks and New England Patriots in the 2012 regular season, both teams had a 3-2 record. The Seahawks were defending an undefeated record at home and Brady was hoping to end that run by outperforming Wilson. This was a superb game, with Brady the favourite to succeed against Seahawks, but going into the final minutes of the game, it was Wilson who came out victorious.

With 1:18 remaining, Wilson found Sidney Rice for a 46-yard touchdown, and it was a pivotal day for the rest of his career. Wilson made quite the impression this game and impressed the NFL with his brilliant performance.

Helping the Seahawks Reach the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015

In reaching Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks became the first team since 2004 to play in back-to-back Super Bowl games as champions. The Seahawks lost by a margin of 4 points to the Patriots but the highlight of the season for Wilson came in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks were losing 16–0 at halftime and Wilson had been poor, throwing 3 first-half interceptions.

With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks being 19-7 down, Wilson delivered something special. Wilson ran the ball in for a touchdown and having recovered the ball he took the Seahawks down the field for another touchdown, following that with a 15-yard pass for a third touchdown, giving the Seahawks the lead. The game went into overtime and having won the toss, Wilson produced a 35-yard game-winning touchdown pass. The unimaginable happened in this game, with Wilson leading the Seahawks all the way to the final.

Wilson still has running ability. AP/PHOTO

Conclusion

Wilson may have moved on from the Seahawks, but he will always be remembered as the best quarterback in their history. He failed to reach the playoffs on only one occasion during his time with the Seahawks and that was during the 2021 season in which he was heavily injured in. Wilson is the all-time leader in terms of playoff wins and played a huge role in winning the Super Bowl with the Seahawks, which is a clear tick in the box to show that he is a quality and legendary player. For all his amazing statistics and performances with the Seahawks, the three moments highlighted above will forever be talked about by Seahawks fans.