By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

The 45th Ryder Cup tees off September 26–28 at the iconic Bethpage Black in New York, where Team USA seeks redemption and Team Europe aims to defend its crown. Captained by Keegan Bradley, the U.S. squad blends firepower and fresh faces. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the charge, joined by Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Cantlay — all proven match-play warriors. Veterans Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa bring clutch experience, while newcomers J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Harris English, and Sam Burns round out a deep, versatile roster.

Team Europe, helmed once again by Luke Donald, returns 11 of its victorious Rome 2023 squad. Rory McIlroy headlines the team alongside Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Tommy Fleetwood — all major champions with Ryder Cup pedigree. Justin Rose and Shane Lowry offer veteran leadership, while rising stars Ludvig Åberg, Rasmus Højgaard, Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, and Bob MacIntyre bring youthful fire and continental flair. Europe needs 14 points to retain the Cup; the U.S. must reach 14.5 to reclaim it.

Team Breakdown

Team USA (Captain: Keegan Bradley)

Scottie Scheffler – World No. 1, elite ball striker

Xander Schauffele – Olympic gold medalist, consistent under pressure

Bryson DeChambeau – Power player, LIV Golf standout

Patrick Cantlay – Calm tactician, match-play specialist

Justin Thomas – Emotional leader, Ryder Cup veteran

Collin Morikawa – Precision iron player, major winner

J.J. Spaun – Rookie, earned spot via Travelers Championship

Russell Henley – Steady performer, strong short game

Ben Griffin – Breakout rookie, fearless competitor

Cameron Young – Long hitter, aggressive style

Harris English – Reliable in team formats

Sam Burns – Confident putter, fiery competitor

Team Europe (Captain: Luke Donald)

Rory McIlroy – Four-time major winner, emotional anchor

Jon Rahm – Masters champion, fiery leader

Viktor Hovland – FedEx Cup winner, clutch closer

Tommy Fleetwood – Ryder Cup stalwart, fan favorite

Justin Rose – Veteran presence, Olympic gold medalist

Shane Lowry – Open champion, gritty grinder

Ludvig Åberg – Rising Swedish star, elite ball striker

Rasmus Højgaard – Danish phenom, fearless rookie

Sepp Straka – Austrian powerhouse, consistent performer

Matt Fitzpatrick – U.S. Open champion, cerebral tactician

Tyrrell Hatton – Fiery competitor, match-play threat

Bob MacIntyre – Scottish lefty, emotional spark

Broadcast Schedule (U.S. Eastern Time)

Friday, September 26

7:00 AM ET – Morning Foursomes (USA Network, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

12:25 PM ET – Afternoon Fourballs (Peacock, NBC Sports App)

Studio Coverage – Golf Channel's Live From the Ryder Cup

Saturday, September 27

7:00 AM ET – Morning Foursomes (NBC, Peacock)

12:25 PM ET – Afternoon Fourballs (NBC, Peacock)

Studio Coverage – Golf Channel pre/post-match analysis

Sunday, September 28

12:00 PM ET – Singles Matches (NBC, Peacock)

Streaming – RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup App (Apple & Android)

Radio – SiriusXM Ryder Cup Radio, Ryder Cup App

International Coverage

UK & Ireland – Sky Sports Golf, Sky Go, NOW

Other Regions – Check local listings or RyderCup.com

What It Takes to Win — And Why It Matters

Victory at the Ryder Cup isn’t just about skill — it’s about synergy, swagger, and seizing momentum. For Team USA, home crowd energy and depth across formats could be decisive. Europe, however, thrives on unity and experience, with a core that’s battle-tested and bonded. The key? Winning early sessions to build confidence and control. With 28 points at stake, every match matters — and every pairing must deliver.

Beyond the scoreboard, Ryder Cup glory defines legacies. It’s golf’s ultimate team test, where national pride and personal grit collide. The winner earns more than a trophy — they claim bragging rights for two years, a place in history, and the soul of the sport.