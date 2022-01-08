Saturday NFL: Chiefs playing the Broncos as they hope to lockdown a first round bye.

By Admir Aljic

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) vs. Denver Broncos (7-9)

One of the most bitter rivalries in the NFL is renewed on Saturday afternoon when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. Kansas City has already clinched a playoff berth but is looking to secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Kansas City saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end when they lost to Cincinnati last Sunday, 34-31. The Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. Denver lost their third game in a row when they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 34-13. Denver is 2-5 ATS in their last seven.

Kansas City enters as 10.0-point favorites with a total set at 44.0. The Chiefs have won the last 12 meetings between these teams, including a 22-9 victory back on December 5. The Broncos have not beaten the Chiefs since a 31-24 victory back in September 2015.

Bengals Rally to Down Chiefs

Kansas City took a 28-17 lead into the half, only to see Cincinnati rally for a 34-31 victory. Bengals’ receiver Ja’Marr Chase did most of the damage, gaining 266 receiving yards. Patrick Mahomes was solid for Kansas City, but not spectacular, completing 26 of 35 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. The defense had four sacks led by Chris Jones with two.

Kansas City has the number four offense in the NFL, averaging 28.3 points per contest. They are third in yards per game at 397.3, including 283.5 yards per contest through the air, second overall. Mahomes is having another MVP season, completing 66.6% of his passes for 4569 yards and 35 touchdowns. He has thrown 13 interceptions, but most of those came early in the year. He has thrown just three interceptions in the last eight games.

The ground game for Kansas City is not imposing, but Darrel Williams is a multipurpose back who can run with the ball (541 yards rushing) and receive (422 yards, 44 receptions). He is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry but does have eight total touchdowns. Travis Kelce continues to be a force, making 88 catches for 1091 yards in eight scores.

The Chiefs are allowing 21.3 points per game, 13th overall. They have recorded 30 sacks, 15 interceptions, and 13 fumble recoveries. The turnover ratio is +3.0, 11th overall. Tyrann Mathieu has been outstanding at the safety position for Kansas City, third on the team in tackles (73) and has three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is listed as questionable for this game, as is offensive tackle Orlando Brown. Lucas Niang is out.

Broncos Drop Third Straight

Justin Herbert threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos, 34-13. Drew Lock was solid for the Broncos, completing 18 of 25 passes for 245 yards and a score. However, the ground game struggled as Melvin Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards and Javonte Williams had 30 yards rushing on 14 carries. The defense did not record a sack, fumble recovery, or interception.

Denver is 23rd in points per game at 19.4 and in yards per contest at 328.4. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still listed as questionable for this contest. Bridgewater has been outstanding, completing 66.9% of his passes for 3052 yards and 18 touchdowns. Bridgewater has been sacked 31 times this season, which has been an issue related to the offensive line. Lock has been solid as the backup, completing 63.2% of his passes for 625 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos have an outstanding ground game behind Williams (857) and Gordon (808), who have each rushed for over 800 yards. The play of these two is the key to the success of this offense. TE Noah Fant is the leading receiver with 67 catches for 654 yards and four touchdowns.

Denver is allowing 18.4 points per game, the fourth-best in the NFL. The Broncos are also at +3.0 in turnover differential. Denver has recorded 35 sacks, 13 interceptions, and just six fumble recoveries. Safety Kareem Jackson is the key for this defense, leading the team with 88 tackles, plus he has a sack and an interception. Safety Justin Simmons is second in tackles with 77 and has 1.5 sacks and five interceptions. One concern for this defense is that five of the team’s seven leading tacklers are from the secondary.

Bridgewater, Ronald Darby, and Kenny Young are all listed as questionable. Punter Sam Martin and guard Dalton Risner are both out.

The late John Madden once said you go with the team until someone proves they can beat them. The Broncos have had no success against the Chiefs of late, losing 12 straight games. They are not just losing, but are being handled, as Kansas City has blown out Denver by at least 13 in four of the last five games.

A key stat to watch in this game is return yardage. Kansas City is third in yards returned per punt (12.4) and 12th in kickoff return yards (23.4). Meanwhile, Denver is 17th in yards returned per punt (8.2) and last in kickoff return yards (17.1). In a game like this where you are facing a very high-powered Kansas City offense, you need every edge imaginable and the Chiefs should have great field position every time they get the ball.

Prediction: Take the Kansas City Chiefs at -10.0 (-110)

