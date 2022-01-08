Saturday NFL: The Cowboys travel to the “City of Brotherly Love,” to face the Eagles with playoff implications on the line.

By Jordy McElroy

The Dallas Cowboys close out the regular season with an NFC East showdown with the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. So this meeting doesn’t have as much spice as it typically does. The Eagles eked out a divisional win over the Washington Football Team last week but failed to cover the 6.5-point spread. Meanwhile, the Cowboys lost in an upset as 6.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys still have something to play for

The Cowboys could technically move all the way up to the No. 2 seed in the postseason. They’d need some help to make it happen, but coach Mike McCarthy has already come out and said the team is taking Saturday’s game seriously.

“There are slight odds to potentially move up, so we want to make sure we take care of business on our end, and finish off and make sure we’re playing with momentum,” said McCarthy, via ESPN.com.

The last thing the Cowboys want to do is head into the playoffs off back-to-back losses. They failed to handle business last week at home in a game where quarterback Dak Prescott rushed for more yards than Ezekiel Elliott.

If they had a hard time running against Arizona, it sure won’t be a picnic when running into the brick wall of a defensive front for the Eagles. Daniel LaRusso punched the board until he bled in the Karate Kid III, and the Cowboys’ Zeke will have to punch Philly’s wall until he either bleeds or knocks it down.

Well, technically, he doesn’t have to if the Eagles don’t play all of their starters. There’s also the fact that Prescott had a 143.3 passer rating against them in a 41-21 win earlier in the season. The offense should be plenty confident against this Eagles team.

And so should the defense.

They shut the run game down completely and picked Jalen Hurts off twice with star corner Trevon Diggs taking one back to the house for six points. As long as the secondary doesn’t get turned into a punching

Eagles should rest their starters

The Eagles did what they needed to do in the last stretch of the season. They have now won their last four straight games, including last week’s 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team.

And now they’re sitting pretty.

They’ve already clinched their spot in the playoffs, and they can’t improve their positioning regardless of what happens on Saturday. There’s always the chance that the team decides to play their starters, but I’d lean towards them erring on the side of caution. Even if some of the starters do end up playing, it isn’t likely to be for a full game.

In any case, the Eagles have to do a better job of avoiding turnovers. Jalen Hurts was sitting in the front row of the struggle-bus after throwing two interceptions in the first game. The team got behind early, and he ended up dropping back to pass for 39 attempts over the course of the entire game.

Hurts is the most dangerous man on two wheels for the Eagles, but this isn’t a game where they’d want to chance him running against Dallas’ defense. They need him healthy for the playoffs.

The Cowboys are mediocre at defending the run, and their pass defense is suspect as long as you throw away from Diggs.

But man, that Dallas offense is on another level.

For the first time in a long time, they’re really playing like “America’s Team,” especially on the offensive side of the ball. Prescott has enough weapons to light up a television screen like a Michael Bay movie. They’re currently the No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the league taking on a Philly team with a top-10 defense.

Miles Sanders and Jason Kelce have already been ruled out for the Eagles, while Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson are listed as questionable to play.

I know it’s taboo to call any game meaningless, but that’s exactly what this is for the Eagles. It’s a meaningless game that could only hurt them if they play their starters for an extended period of time. Could you imagine the criticism that would fall on Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s head if one of his starters got hurt in the game?

His job isn’t to make his decisions based on superstition in relation to playoff “momentum.” He’s there to make the decisions that are in the best interest of the team, and their best interest is for the starters to take a seat.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, still have a No. 2 seed to play for in this meeting. They’ll show up with their starters and pummel the Eagles on the road. It’s going to be a rough night for Philly’s backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew, playing behind the second-unit offensive linemen against a Cowboys defense averaging 2.4 sacks per game.

Even if they can’t consistently get home, they’ll keep the pressure on Minshew and force him to make mistakes when throwing downfield. Prescott will pick apart Philly’s defense to the point where the Eagles’ backups will be in the game by the middle of the fourth quarter. I’m laying the points and taking Dallas.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys (-5)

Written By Jordy McElroy , “Jordy”

Born in Germany and raised in the beautiful state of Tennessee, Jordy McElroy is a storyteller of sports, a sports betting enthusiast, and a semi-deep thinker. Being a New England Patriots fan means he’s a six-time Super Bowl winner as well, which means you’d have to be a fool to ignore his advice. Prior to joining our team here at Winners & Whiners, Jordy’s work appeared on CNN.com, FOX Sports, Bleacher Report, USA TODAY, and BJPenn.com. There are no beaches where he comes from — just rolling hills, green valleys, and all the Sun Drop you can drink.