For the first time in three years, the PGA Tour chose not to release the voting percentages after Scottie Scheffler secured the Jack Nicklaus Award as the tour’s best player. The silence immediately echoed Scheffler’s own memorable line from his British Open soliloquy: What’s the point?

The outcome was never in doubt. Much like Tiger Woods dominating 10 of his 11 Player of the Year campaigns, Scheffler’s season left little suspense. His victories carried the same inevitability as his major championship performances, where he has walked up the 18th hole with a lead of at least four shots in all four of his major wins.

Rory McIlroy’s Historic Moment Still Shines

Yet the season wasn’t without drama. Rory McIlroy delivered one of the most emotional and significant moments in modern golf when he captured the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam. His final‑round charge at Augusta National instantly joined the pantheon of great Masters finishes.

For McIlroy, it was the best year of his golfing life — a season defined not by awards, but by fulfillment. He leaves 2025 wholly satisfied, even if Scheffler’s statistical dominance overshadowed the trophy count.

The Numbers Behind Scheffler’s Supremacy

When it comes to determining the “best golf,” numbers rarely lie. And Scheffler’s numbers this season were staggering. His consistency bordered on historic, his scoring averages dipped into rare territory, and his ability to stay in contention week after week separated him from the field.

While the PGA Tour opted not to reveal how lopsided the voting was, the statistical record speaks loudly enough. Scheffler didn’t just win — he overwhelmed.