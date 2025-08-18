World No. 1 gets set for this week’s Tour Championship

Owings Mills, Maryland — August 17, 2025 World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler delivered another masterclass performance at the 2025 BMW Championship, held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, a suburb of Baltimore. Scheffler erased a four-shot deficit in the final round to defeat Robert MacIntyre, securing his fifth PGA Tour title of the season and solidifying his dominance heading into the TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

Scheffler’s Tiger-Like Mentality Shines

Scheffler’s relentless style and mental toughness drew comparisons to legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. While not flashy, his consistency and precision wear down opponents. “You have to be perfect to beat him,” said one analyst. “Otherwise, he’ll pass you like a NASCAR at Daytona.”

Sheffler Makes the Shot of the Year on Hole 17

The defining moment in the BMW Championship came on the par-3 17th hole. With a one-shot lead and his ball in the left rough, Scheffler faced a treacherous chip that had confounded a dozen players earlier. He executed flawlessly.

“I knew it was going to be really fast,” Scheffler said. “It came out exactly how we wanted it to, started breaking, and looked better and better. It was nice to see that one go in.”

The chip-in birdie electrified the crowd and sealed the win. Scheffler followed with a perfect tee shot on 18, closing with a 3-under 67 and a final score of 15-under 265.

MacIntyre’s Runner-Up Frustration

MacIntyre, who led for much of the tournament, faltered off the tee in the final round. Despite making 18 birdies in the first 45 holes, he managed only two in the last 27. His final-round 73 left him in second place—again.

“When he pitched in on 17 and hit the perfect tee shot on 18, it was game over,” MacIntyre said. “You’re just playing for second place then.”

This marks another heartbreaking finish for MacIntyre, reminiscent of his runner-up showing at Oakmont when J.J. Spaun sank a 65-foot birdie to win the U.S. Open.

Scheffler’s Historic Season

Scheffler now boasts 18 career PGA Tour titles, all earned in just over three years. He becomes the first player since Tiger Woods (2006–2007) to win five or more PGA Tour events in consecutive seasons.

What’s Next: TOUR Championship at East Lake

Scheffler heads to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta as the favorite to win the 2025 TOUR Championship and potentially become the first repeat FedEx Cup Champion since the series began in 2007.