SEC Championship Game: Texas and Georgia two heavyweights going toe-to-toe

RANT SPORTS – No.2 Texas, with an 11-1 record, are set to face No. 7 Georgia, who stands at 10-2, in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. This follows their only loss of the season, a 30-15 defeat at home to the Bulldogs on October 19. In their inaugural season as a member of the SEC, the Longhorns have established themselves as a formidable presence in a conference teeming with championship-caliber teams.

The eyes of Texas are upon the Longhorns

College football in Texas and Georgia is nearly akin to religion, with numerous Longhorn fans anticipating Texas’ appearance in the CFP Playoff Championship Game. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has experience in the game, having served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2020. Meanwhile, Georgia’s coach Kirby Smart holds a record of 2-4 in the SEC title game since he began leading his alma mater.

Georgia wants that CFP Championship Game and nothing else will do

Smart’s Georgia team, despite being undefeated and ranked No. 1, lost the previous year’s SEC Championship Game to Alabama with a score of 27-24 and failed to make the four-team playoff. This year, both teams are anticipated to make the 12-team field, though a three-loss Georgia would be in a more precarious position than a two-loss Texas team.

RANT MUST READS

Oregon faces Penn State in the Big Ten Championship

SMU will face Clemson after Miami loses to Syracuse

Boise State faces UNLV in the Mountain West title game

Big 12 title game features Arizona State vs. Iowa State

Win or lose both Georgia and Texas will be in the CFP Playoff

There is no doubt that these two teams are going to be in the expanded CFP Playoff 12 team field. Both teams might have an issue with a three-loss Georgia team would be in a more perilous spot than a two-loss Texas team.

The Georgia CFP Playoff Resume

Georgia’s triumphs over No. 3 Texas and No. 7 Tennessee are among the most notable for any playoff contender. However, the team seemed entirely outclassed in its road defeat to No. 14 Ole Miss. Although the overwhelming talent advantage may not be as evident this season, Georgia still presents a compelling case as a contender for the CFP title game.

Texas also has a strong resume

Prior to the victory over A&M, Texas had not secured a win against any team with over six regular-season victories this year. The Longhorns’ road victories against Michigan and Vanderbilt were more significant than acknowledged, yet a home defeat to Georgia cost them their prime opportunity for a top 10 regular-season win.

Where to watch and sream the game

DATE – December 7, 2024 – 4 p.m. ET

SITE – Atlanta, Georgia

NETWORK – ABC/STREAMING – ESPN+