By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

The SEC Network is back and bigger than ever for the 2025 college football season, unveiling a dynamic fall programming lineup that blends fresh content, fan-favorite shows, and wall-to-wall coverage of Southeastern Conference action. From exclusive coach interviews to behind-the-scenes access and live game-day broadcasts, SEC Network is your go-to destination for everything SEC football.

Must Reads

Sports Talk United

Sports Talk Florida

New for 2025: Open Mic

Launching Monday, August 25, Now: Open Mic is SEC Network’s newest whip-around show featuring weekly media availabilities from all 16 of the conferences head coaches.

Monday Host: Dari Nowkhah (12–3 p.m. ET)

Dari Nowkhah (12–3 p.m. ET) Tuesday Host: Peter Burns (1–3 p.m. ET)

Each episode offers fans a front-row seat to candid coach commentary and press conference insights, delivering unfiltered access to the minds behind the game.

Expanded Coverage: SEC Now Adds Wednesday Nights

Wednesday nights now feature a special edition of the show, hosted by Alyssa Lang and joined by returning analyst Gene Chizik. In addition to football, Lang will spotlight volleyball and soccer, giving fans a broader look at fall sports across the conference.

SEC Now airs weekly on:

Tuesday

Wednesday

Friday

Saturday

Analysts include Chris Doering, Benjamin Watson, Matt Stinchcomb, Fozzy Whittaker, Roman Harper, and Chizik—delivering expert breakdowns and team updates.

SEC Network Takeover: Aflac Kickoff Weekend in Atlanta

Week 1 kicks off with a full Network Takeover at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

#FinebaumFriday: Live from International Plaza (Aug. 29, 3–7 p.m.)

Live from International Plaza (Aug. 29, 3–7 p.m.) Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Saturday at 9 a.m. SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville: Saturday at 10 a.m.–12 p.m., previewing Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee

Saturday at 10 a.m.–12 p.m., previewing Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee Special Edition of SEC Now: Sunday at 2 p.m., leading into Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (3 p.m., ESPN)

Laura Rutledge returns as host alongside Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Tim Tebow.

Returning Favorites: SEC Network Studio Shows

Show Premiere Date Air Time Description SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Aug. 30 Post-game Saturdays Recaps top football moments SEC in 60 Sept. 1 8 p.m. ET Condensed highlights from the weekend SEC Inside Sept. 2 8:30 p.m. ET Cinematic behind-the-scenes game coverage The Paul Finebaum Show Weekdays 3 p.m. ET Live caller-driven talk SEC This Morning Aug. 29 8 a.m. ET Weekday headlines with Burns & Doering Read & React Sept. 1 7 p.m. ET In-depth analysis with Cole Cubelic & Harper TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood Sept. 2 8 p.m. ET Southern food & culture storytelling

All shows re-air throughout the week and are available on demand via the ESPN App, SEC Network+, and ESPN+.

Saturday Morning Campaign: Family, Food, Football

The Network’s new campaign centers around “Lovey’s,” a Southern diner that captures the heart of SEC culture. Each Saturday morning, fans can start their day with coffee, comfort food, and the SEC Network crew—celebrating the conference’s deep-rooted traditions in family, food, and football.