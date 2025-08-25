SEC Network is ready to kick off a week’s worth of fun and football on Monday

By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

The SEC Network is back and bigger than ever for the 2025 college football season, unveiling a dynamic fall programming lineup that blends fresh content, fan-favorite shows, and wall-to-wall coverage of Southeastern Conference action. From exclusive coach interviews to behind-the-scenes access and live game-day broadcasts, SEC Network is your go-to destination for everything SEC football.

New for 2025: Open Mic

Launching Monday, August 25, Now: Open Mic is SEC Network’s newest whip-around show featuring weekly media availabilities from all 16 of the conferences head coaches.

  • Monday Host: Dari Nowkhah (12–3 p.m. ET)
  • Tuesday Host: Peter Burns (1–3 p.m. ET)

Each episode offers fans a front-row seat to candid coach commentary and press conference insights, delivering unfiltered access to the minds behind the game.

Expanded Coverage: SEC Now Adds Wednesday Nights

Wednesday nights now feature a special edition of the show, hosted by Alyssa Lang and joined by returning analyst Gene Chizik. In addition to football, Lang will spotlight volleyball and soccer, giving fans a broader look at fall sports across the conference.

SEC Now airs weekly on:

  • Tuesday
  • Wednesday
  • Friday
  • Saturday

Analysts include Chris Doering, Benjamin Watson, Matt Stinchcomb, Fozzy Whittaker, Roman Harper, and Chizik—delivering expert breakdowns and team updates.

SEC Network Takeover: Aflac Kickoff Weekend in Atlanta

Week 1 kicks off with a full Network Takeover at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

  • #FinebaumFriday: Live from International Plaza (Aug. 29, 3–7 p.m.)
  • Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper: Saturday at 9 a.m.
  • SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville: Saturday at 10 a.m.–12 p.m., previewing Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee
  • Special Edition of SEC Now: Sunday at 2 p.m., leading into Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (3 p.m., ESPN)

Laura Rutledge returns as host alongside Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Tim Tebow.

Returning Favorites: SEC Network Studio Shows

ShowPremiere DateAir TimeDescription
SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + OutdoorsAug. 30Post-game SaturdaysRecaps top football moments
SEC in 60Sept. 18 p.m. ETCondensed highlights from the weekend
SEC InsideSept. 28:30 p.m. ETCinematic behind-the-scenes game coverage
The Paul Finebaum ShowWeekdays3 p.m. ETLive caller-driven talk
SEC This MorningAug. 298 a.m. ETWeekday headlines with Burns & Doering
Read & ReactSept. 17 p.m. ETIn-depth analysis with Cole Cubelic & Harper
TrueSouth Presented by YellaWoodSept. 28 p.m. ETSouthern food & culture storytelling

All shows re-air throughout the week and are available on demand via the ESPN App, SEC Network+, and ESPN+.

Saturday Morning Campaign: Family, Food, Football

The Network’s new campaign centers around “Lovey’s,” a Southern diner that captures the heart of SEC culture. Each Saturday morning, fans can start their day with coffee, comfort food, and the SEC Network crew—celebrating the conference’s deep-rooted traditions in family, food, and football.

