By: Jim Williams
The SEC Network is back and bigger than ever for the 2025 college football season, unveiling a dynamic fall programming lineup that blends fresh content, fan-favorite shows, and wall-to-wall coverage of Southeastern Conference action. From exclusive coach interviews to behind-the-scenes access and live game-day broadcasts, SEC Network is your go-to destination for everything SEC football.
New for 2025: Open Mic
Launching Monday, August 25, Now: Open Mic is SEC Network’s newest whip-around show featuring weekly media availabilities from all 16 of the conferences head coaches.
- Monday Host: Dari Nowkhah (12–3 p.m. ET)
- Tuesday Host: Peter Burns (1–3 p.m. ET)
Each episode offers fans a front-row seat to candid coach commentary and press conference insights, delivering unfiltered access to the minds behind the game.
Expanded Coverage: SEC Now Adds Wednesday Nights
Wednesday nights now feature a special edition of the show, hosted by Alyssa Lang and joined by returning analyst Gene Chizik. In addition to football, Lang will spotlight volleyball and soccer, giving fans a broader look at fall sports across the conference.
SEC Now airs weekly on:
- Tuesday
- Wednesday
- Friday
- Saturday
Analysts include Chris Doering, Benjamin Watson, Matt Stinchcomb, Fozzy Whittaker, Roman Harper, and Chizik—delivering expert breakdowns and team updates.
SEC Network Takeover: Aflac Kickoff Weekend in Atlanta
Week 1 kicks off with a full Network Takeover at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
- #FinebaumFriday: Live from International Plaza (Aug. 29, 3–7 p.m.)
- Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper: Saturday at 9 a.m.
- SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville: Saturday at 10 a.m.–12 p.m., previewing Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee
- Special Edition of SEC Now: Sunday at 2 p.m., leading into Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (3 p.m., ESPN)
Laura Rutledge returns as host alongside Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Tim Tebow.
Returning Favorites: SEC Network Studio Shows
|Show
|Premiere Date
|Air Time
|Description
|SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors
|Aug. 30
|Post-game Saturdays
|Recaps top football moments
|SEC in 60
|Sept. 1
|8 p.m. ET
|Condensed highlights from the weekend
|SEC Inside
|Sept. 2
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Cinematic behind-the-scenes game coverage
|The Paul Finebaum Show
|Weekdays
|3 p.m. ET
|Live caller-driven talk
|SEC This Morning
|Aug. 29
|8 a.m. ET
|Weekday headlines with Burns & Doering
|Read & React
|Sept. 1
|7 p.m. ET
|In-depth analysis with Cole Cubelic & Harper
|TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood
|Sept. 2
|8 p.m. ET
|Southern food & culture storytelling
All shows re-air throughout the week and are available on demand via the ESPN App, SEC Network+, and ESPN+.
Saturday Morning Campaign: Family, Food, Football
The Network’s new campaign centers around “Lovey’s,” a Southern diner that captures the heart of SEC culture. Each Saturday morning, fans can start their day with coffee, comfort food, and the SEC Network crew—celebrating the conference’s deep-rooted traditions in family, food, and football.