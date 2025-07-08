By: Kenny Warner

The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a strong 9-3 regular season campaign, though they finished the year at 9-4 after a disappointing bowl loss. In many respects, the six-game winning streak to close the regular season was a major success and a sign of the program’s upward trajectory. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing—opportunities were missed, most notably in the narrow loss at Alabama. In fact, when South Carolina committed one turnover or fewer in a game, they went a perfect 7-0. Limiting mistakes clearly made all the difference, and how the Gamecocks handle expectations this year—entering the season hovering just outside the top 10—will be key to their success.

The offense will once again be led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Sellers threw for 2,534 yards last season with an 18-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while also adding 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He became a steadying force during the second half of the season, cleaning up the turnover issues that plagued his earlier performances. The Gamecocks averaged a solid 184 rushing yards per game last season, and although they lost running back Raheim Sanders (881 rushing yards), the backfield remains in good hands. Oscar Addaway returns with experience, and the addition of Rahsul Faison from Utah State gives South Carolina a powerful 1-2 punch in the running game.

MUST READ

SPORTS TALK UNITED

The receiving corps, while young, shows promise with several high-upside playmakers. The offensive line returns two starters, most notably NFL hopeful Josiah Thompson at tackle. However, pass protection remains an area of concern. Sellers was forced to scramble far too often last season due to breakdowns up front, which contributed to several costly turnovers. If the offensive line can take a step forward, this offense could become one of the more balanced and efficient units in the SEC.

On the defensive side of the ball, South Carolina returns only four starters, with just one on the defensive line. Sophomore Dylan Stewart, who was a breakout force as a freshman, anchors the unit. He finished last season with 19.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, and he’ll be expected to take on an even bigger role this year. The Gamecocks lost several key pieces from a defense that ranked 12th nationally in scoring defense. To address the talent gap, the coaching staff hit the transfer portal hard. JUCO standout Zavion Hardy and Texas A&M transfer Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy were brought in to fortify the defensive front.

The linebacking corps was gutted by departures, but reinforcements arrived in the form of Florida State transfer Shawn Murphy and Alabama’s Justin Okoronkwo. In the secondary, ballhawk Jalen Kilgore returns after snagging five interceptions last season. With a solid pass rush in front of him, Kilgore could be in position for an even bigger year. While this unit may take a slight step back from last year’s elite status, it still has the potential to be a formidable group.

Schedule-wise, South Carolina catches a break by avoiding three of last year’s playoff teams—Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas. However, the Gamecocks do face Alabama at home in late October and have tough road matchups against LSU and Texas A&M. The season ends with a highly anticipated rivalry game against Clemson.

Overall, expecting another nine-win season might be ambitious given the roster turnover and tough schedule. Still, this is a talented and dangerous team capable of pushing nearly anyone they face. A preseason top-15 ranking may be slightly high, but if the Gamecocks can gel early, they could once again be in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl.