By: Kenny Warner

Florida Gators 2025 Season Preview: Can DJ Lagway Lead the Resurgence?

The Florida Gators look to return to national prominence behind their electric quarterback DJ Lagway, who took over last year and went 6–1 as a starter with an impressive 155 passer rating. Lagway, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, now aims to put himself in the Heisman conversation while lifting the Gators back into the top 10. Expectations are rightfully high in Gainesville this season.

Digging into the offense, Florida showcases a true big-play identity—driven in large part by Lagway’s exceptional deep-ball accuracy. The offensive line remains intact with four returning starters who showed significant improvement from the 2023 unit. Austin Barber and Damieon George anchor what has become a talented and experienced front, combining for 51 career starts. Their consistency in protection and run blocking gives this team a strong foundation.

At the skill positions, the Gators have a deep and versatile group. The wide receiver corps gets a notable boost with the arrival of experienced UCLA transfer Michael Sturdivant, who brings size, speed, and reliable hands. This addition gives Lagway another weapon to stretch the field and exploit mismatches. With all these components in place, this could be the best Florida offense in recent memory.

Defensively, the Gators were a steady force, especially during the early part of last season when Lagway had not yet assumed the starting role. Though the unit had a couple of off performances—most notably against Texas A&M and Miami (FL)—it largely held strong throughout the year. The interior defensive line looks particularly deep, with nose tackle Jamari Lyons expected to play a critical role after recovering from a broken leg. His return could solidify the middle of the line and elevate the unit’s overall performance.

The linebacking corps may be the deepest position group on the roster. Led by Grayson Howard and Myles Graham, this group brings athleticism, experience, and leadership. The key for the defense will be staying healthier than last season, when depth issues started to show late in the year.

Fans and analysts alike should not sleep on this Florida team—they have the talent and upside to push their way into the national conversation. If DJ Lagway lives up to his billing, look out. The Gators ease into the schedule early but will be tested heavily as the season progresses.

Florida travels to LSU and Miami, hosts Texas, and then heads to College Station to take on Texas A&M. Late-season showdowns against Georgia and Tennessee in The Swamp, along with a trip to Ole Miss, will be critical in determining whether the Gators are contenders or pretenders.

With one of the tougher schedules in the country, Florida will have to earn every bit of respect this season. But if the Gators can stay healthy and DJ Lagway takes the next step, this is a team that could make serious noise—and surprise a lot of people along the way.