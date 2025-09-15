By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist – Capital Sports

With just two weeks remaining in the 2025 MLB regular season, the playoff picture is coming into sharp focus—and the stakes couldn’t be higher. In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers have officially punched their tickets to October, each clinching their respective divisions with dominant late-season performances. Over in the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays have taken control of the East, while the Detroit Tigers have locked down the Central behind a resurgent pitching staff and timely hitting. But the real drama lies in the AL West, where the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners are locked in a three-way battle for both the division crown and a coveted Wild Card berth. This is the kind of high-stakes baseball that defines September—and sets the tone for a thrilling postseason.

Key Matchups to Watch in the Final Stretch – Dodgers and Yankees Rematch?

American League

A potential ALCS preview. Toronto’s offense, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, faces Houston’s elite rotation featuring Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier. Tigers at Yankees (Sept 14–16) Detroit looks to maintain momentum while the Yankees, just three games back in the Wild Card, fight to stay alive. Watch for Gerrit Cole vs. Tarik Skubal in a marquee pitching duel.

Detroit looks to maintain momentum while the Yankees, just three games back in the Wild Card, fight to stay alive. Watch for Gerrit Cole vs. Tarik Skubal in a marquee pitching duel. Mariners vs. Rangers (Sept 18–20) A pivotal series with postseason implications. Julio Rodríguez and Josh Jung headline two explosive lineups. Seattle leads Texas by just 1.5 games for the final Wild Card spot.

National League – Dodgers Look Good Again