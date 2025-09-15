By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist – Capital Sports
With just two weeks remaining in the 2025 MLB regular season, the playoff picture is coming into sharp focus—and the stakes couldn’t be higher. In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers have officially punched their tickets to October, each clinching their respective divisions with dominant late-season performances. Over in the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays have taken control of the East, while the Detroit Tigers have locked down the Central behind a resurgent pitching staff and timely hitting. But the real drama lies in the AL West, where the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners are locked in a three-way battle for both the division crown and a coveted Wild Card berth. This is the kind of high-stakes baseball that defines September—and sets the tone for a thrilling postseason.
MUST READS
Key Matchups to Watch in the Final Stretch – Dodgers and Yankees Rematch?
American League
- Astros at Blue Jays (Sept 14) A potential ALCS preview. Toronto’s offense, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, faces Houston’s elite rotation featuring Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier.
- Tigers at Yankees (Sept 14–16) Detroit looks to maintain momentum while the Yankees, just three games back in the Wild Card, fight to stay alive. Watch for Gerrit Cole vs. Tarik Skubal in a marquee pitching duel.
- Mariners vs. Rangers (Sept 18–20) A pivotal series with postseason implications. Julio Rodríguez and Josh Jung headline two explosive lineups. Seattle leads Texas by just 1.5 games for the final Wild Card spot.
National League – Dodgers Look Good Again
- Mets at Dodgers (Sept 15–17) The Mets cling to the final Wild Card spot, while the Dodgers aim to fine-tune their playoff rotation. Expect fireworks from Pete Alonso and Mookie Betts.
- Padres at Cubs (Sept 18–20) Both teams are locked in a Wild Card battle. Chicago’s Justin Steele faces off against San Diego’s Yu Darvish in a must-win series for both clubs.
- Giants vs. Diamondbacks (Sept 21–22) San Francisco and Arizona are chasing the Mets for the final NL berth. This series could be a Wild Card eliminator.