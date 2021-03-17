Shaquil Barrett the prize free agent will stay with the Buccaneers and that is good news.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today re-signed outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett to a multi-year contract. As per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“Shaq has made a profound and immediate impact on our defense from the day he stepped into the building two years ago,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “From leading the league in sacks in 2019 to leaving his mark during our postseason run to Super Bowl LV, Shaq’s contributions have been vital to our success as a team, and we look forward to continuing that success in the years ahead.”

Barrett (6-2, 250) has played in and started 31-of-32 regular season games for Tampa Bay over the last two seasons, accumulating 115 tackles (30 for loss), 53 quarterback hits, 27.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, five passes defensed and one interception. He earned both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in his first season with the Buccaneers in 2019.

Barrett played a key role in the Buccaneers pursuit of Super Bowl LV, recording eight quarterback hits and 4.0 sacks over the course of the team’s four-game title run to cap off the 2020 season. Over his seven career postseason games, he has tallied 16 quarterback pressures, 11 tackles (four for loss), eight quarterback hits and 4.0 sacks.

He was a focal point of the 2020 Buccaneers defense, which led the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (80.6) and finished sixth in total yards allowed per game (327.1). Between the regular season and postseason combined, Tampa Bay also led the NFL in takeaways (34), tackles for loss (107) and quarterback hits (142), while finishing tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the most sacks (58.0).

Since joining Tampa Bay in 2019, Barrett leads the league in strip sacks (eight) and ranks second in total sacks (27.5), tied for third in forced fumbles (eight), fourth in pressures (90), tied for fourth in tackles for loss (30) and sixth in quarterback hits (53). He led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2019, breaking the single-season franchise record that was previously held by Warren Sapp (16.5 in 2000). His 19.5 sacks in his first season with the Buccaneers also stand as the most in a season by an undrafted player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

In 92 games over seven career seasons, including 46 starts, Barrett has racked up 266 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 12 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one interception. He spent his first five seasons with the Denver Broncos after originally entering the league as a college free agent in 2014.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Barrett played collegiately at Colorado State.

