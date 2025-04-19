Should the Buccaneers Trade for Jalen Ramsey?

By: Devin Sanguinett

Ok Buccaneers fans, I’m going to spoil the rest of this article. Absolutely not. Jalen Ramsey was at one point the best CB in the NFL. He was an ascending star. But now, he is nowhere close to that peak. He’s not bad Per SE, but if you’re trading for him, you’re more or less just buying for the brand. Now, the only reason a trade would make sense is if it’s for very low value. I’m not even talking about a 7th round pick. I’m more talking about a seventh round pick swap.

There are a lot of reasons though for not being excited about a Jalen Ramsey trade. He’s 30 years old and while he doesn’t usually miss time with injury, you can no longer rely on that at his age. There’s also the contract the Dolphins signed him to. It was a 3 year, $72.3 million extension, making him one of the highest paid CBs at the time. Why the Dolphins gave him that deal I still don’t know. But looking at the stats, you can see a decline. He allowed an 83.2 passer rating when targeted, a 60% completion percentage, and missed nearly 20% of tackles. He also missed the pro bowl for the first time since he was a rookie.

Could Jalen Ramsey be a good CB still? Sure, but I fail to see him as anything more than a glorified back-up. But you can’t pay a back up $16 million. The Dolphins can’t even cut him because they can’t get any cap relief. The Bucs do need help at CB, but it’s 2025. Jalen Ramsey is no longer the answer. If by some stroke of fortune the Dolphins actually cut him, I’m not even convinced the Buccaneers would be interested then. Look to the draft to solve the cornerback woes.

