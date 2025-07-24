BY: KENNY VARNER

The SMU Mustangs shocked the college football world last season by earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They received an at-large bid after a thrilling comeback fell just short in the ACC title game against Clemson, losing 34-31. Quarterback Kevin Jennings took over from Preston Stone early in the season, and after a loss to BYU, he settled in and blossomed into a star. While SMU’s high-flying offense grabbed most of the headlines, the defense was quietly elite—ranking No. 1 in the ACC in both scoring defense and yards allowed.

Heading into this season, the Mustangs return six starters on offense but just two on defense. Still, they landed a strong recruiting class and have added key talent through the transfer portal. Overall, this group has the potential to match or even surpass last year’s success and is eyeing another run at the College Football Playoff.

Offensively, SMU will remain a strength, led by star quarterback Kevin Jennings. He threw for 3,245 yards with a 65% completion rate and a 23-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio. With another year in the system, Jennings should be able to reduce his turnovers. He was also the team’s second-leading rusher with 353 yards and consistently showed an elite ability to extend plays with his legs and make throws on the move.

The receiver room will need to reload after losing four of the top five pass catchers from last year. Jordan Hudson returns as the second-leading receiver with 29 catches, while Romello Brinson provides a deep-threat presence and will be counted on more heavily. The Mustangs also added two exciting freshmen—Jaylen Cooper and Daylon Singleton—to the mix. At tight end, both Matthew Hibner and RJ Maryland offer reliable targets with big-play ability.

The biggest offensive loss is running back Brashard Smith, who rushed for 1,322 yards at an impressive 5.7 yards per carry with 14 touchdowns. SMU plans to go with a committee approach in the backfield, starting with Derrick Fall and freshman Dramekco Green, along with transfers Chris Johnson Jr. (Miami) and TJ Harden (UCLA). Up front, the offensive line looks strong. Returning tackles Savion Byrd and PJ Williams provide veteran leadership, and Logan Parr returns at guard. Transfer Addison Nichols (Tennessee) is expected to start immediately at guard, while Joshua Bates (Oklahoma) takes over at center. If Miami transfer Zion Nelson can stay healthy, this offensive line could be even better than last year’s outstanding group. If Jennings continues to develop and limit turnovers, this offense will again be among the nation’s best.

Defensively, SMU was a top-10 unit nationally in sacks and run defense. Veterans Cameron Robertson and Isaiah Smith are back to anchor the edge, having combined for 10.5 sacks last season. Transfers DJ Warner (Kansas) and Trey Wilson (Baylor) add depth and explosiveness to the pass rush. The defensive line also retools with several key transfers, including 300-pound Jeffrey M’ba (Purdue), Terry Webb (Texas State), and Damarjhe Lewis (Purdue). Despite some losses at linebacker, Alexander Kilgore will anchor the middle, and East Carolina transfer Zakye Barker adds depth.

In the secondary, Ahmaad Moses is solid at nickel, while safety Isiah Nwokobia is one of the best in the ACC. He returns after racking up 100 tackles and three interceptions. Jaelyn Davis-Robinson and Deuce Harmon form a dependable cornerback duo. SMU’s pass rush and coverage units worked hand-in-hand last year, and they’ll look to build on that chemistry again this season.

SMU faces a slightly tougher schedule in 2025, adding both Miami and Clemson to the regular season slate, with the Clemson game on the road. Home matchups against Syracuse and Louisville also pose challenges. Two of the Mustangs’ first four games will be major tests: they host an improved Baylor team and travel to TCU before beginning ACC play against Syracuse.

While this year’s team may be just as talented as last season’s, don’t be surprised if SMU takes a small step back due to the defensive turnover. Expect the Mustangs to hover around the top 25, with an 8-win season looking likely. However, if a few breaks go their way, a return to the College Football Playoff isn’t out of the question.