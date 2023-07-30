Erling Haaland looks a shoe in to win Premier League Golden Boot

FILE – Norway’s Erling Haaland controls the ball during a World Cup 2022 group G qualifying soccer match between Norway and Turkey at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez, File)

Erling Haaland just posted the best statistical season in the history of the Premier League.

He scored 36 goals and added eight assists, and led Manchester City to the treble. In 53 overall games in all competitions, he scored 52 goals.

Erling Haaland goals 2022/23

Competition Goals Matches Champions League 12 12 Premier League 36 35 FA Cup 3 3 Carabao Cup 1 2 Community Shield 0 1 Totals 52 53

And according to the Action Network, you can get Haaland at just over -125 to win the 2023-24 Premier League Golden Boot.

Maybe the craziest part about those odds is, the second choice–Harry Kane (currently of Tottenham)–might not even be in the league when it kicks off in two weeks.

It just does not look like a fair race, but Haaland–who should be at odds of -200 or higher–can be backed at -130.

“It is amazing to see those odds,” an Action Network spokesperson said. “Haaland should be -300, -400, or something like that. Obviously, before the season begins, you have to factor in injuries or other things. But who else are you going to take on that list? The only player that can even get 20+ goals is Kane, and he is headed to Bayern Munich unless Manchester United swoops in for him. Now, that would be interesting: that might be worth a flier.”

Here is a list of the records Haaland holds:

Most goals in a single Premier League season (35);

Most goals by a Premier League player in a single season across all competitions;

Most Premier League goals scored by a Man City player in a single season;

Most goals scored by a Man City player across all competitions in a single season;

Youngest player to score 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League (20 years and 231 days);

Fastest player to score 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League (20 games);

Fastest player to score 30 goals in the UEFA Champions League (25 games);

First player to score at least two goals in four consecutive UEFA Champions League games;

First Manchester City player to score on both their Premier League and Champions League debut;

First player to score nine goals in their first five Premier League games;

Most Premier League goals scored in August (nine);

First player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive Premier League home matches;

Fastest player in Premier League history to three league hat-tricks (8 games, next fastest 48 games);

Most goals scored by a player before the turn of the year in a single Premier League season (21)

It is Haaland’s boot to lose.

Prediction:

Of all the preseason Premier League wagers, this has to be the closest thing to printing money there is. The ONLY way Haaland does not win is if he is injured for a substantial amount of time (which has happened in the past). The rest of the people on this list, bar Kane, would need almost a perfect campaign to come close to Haaland.

Golden boot odds via Action Network

Erling Haaland 8/11

Harry Kane 7/1

Mohamed Salah 8/1

Darwin Nunez 16/1

Marcus Rashford 16/1

Gabriel Jesus 20/1

Christopher Nkunku 25/1

Alexander Isak 28/1

Cody Gakpo 28/1

Evan Ferguson 33/1