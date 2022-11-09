Kasey Keller speaks about USA squad before 2022 World Cup

FILE – Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani, left, Chairman of the 2022 bid committee, and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, hold the World Cup trophy in front of FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke after the announcement that Qatar will host the 2022 soccer World Cup, on Dec. 2, 2010, in Zurich, Switzerland. Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of an aggressive effort to win and hold on to the 2022 World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

The 2022 World Cup starts in just 11 days, and fans are getting hyped to see talent from around the world assemble in Qatar for a month to see which country (if any) can knock off France to and lift the Jules Rimet Trophy as world champion.

If you have been watching television in America, you will have seen the FOX ads for the tournament, which begins on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in Group A action. If you are waiting to see the Americans play, you will have to wait until 2 p.m. EST on November 21 for their key Group B opener with Wales.

Former US keeper Kasey Keller spoke to Betway about the US national team players that might be most likely to make a move after the World Cup, as well a many other topics. Here is a snippet of his interview.

USA have a strong range of young players coming through including Giovanni Reyna, Sergino Dest and Yunus Musah. How good are they? Could they play for top-six Premier League sides?

When Xavi came in, I thought Dest was in trouble but now he’s made the move to Italy. But careers are a marathon, and you’re going to have highs and lows and it’s how well can you find the right environment, just like Pulisic, for you to turn into a world-class player. It will be interesting to see how Dest recovers from the Barcelona setback.

Musah, I love his situation at Valencia. I think he’s still 19. He’s at a big club that isn’t any longer a really, really big club. So he has that little safety net, you know in the next transfer window there won’t be the money to go out and buy instant success. I think that gives him a great platform. Like anything, do you chase the money or the right situation? Is it to the club where you’re a squad player or where the club is really invested?

I think Gio is in the same boat, the difference is with a footballing dad, he’s been down that road before. You’re at a club like Dortmund. No one seems to sell young players for more money than Dortmund, particularly when you think of Jude Bellingham leaving Birmingham. When was the last time an English player chose to go to Germany? And it’s starting to show you that development side.

I think Gio would be in the Bellingham category if it wasn’t for the injury setback. So what I want to see from Gio is, re-establish yourself as a player that managers trust will be fit. It’s one thing being a great player, it’s another knowing if you’re going to be fit or not. Like anything you break in at 17, you’re growing, you can understand. So get that side right, develop and at 21/22. But if you play your whole career at Dortmund, is that really the end of the world? You’re playing Champions League and challenging for titles. You’re at a massive club, and if the time comes to move to one of the giants when the time is right, brilliant.

Reyna has been linked with moves to England. Is he good enough to play for the big-six in the Premier League?

Reyna is absolutely good enough to play for the big-six in the Premier League. His talent level is off the charts, the question mark will be to prove to everyone you’re up for the physical challenge, you can stay fit.

He’s a different player to Jude Bellingham, but talent-wise he’s in the same bracket. He comes into a squad against a team challenging for the league and in the Champions League. And he’s able to, with two guys closing him down, find a cute little touch in between two of them and then hit a pass for Haaland to score.

You can’t develop that, they have it or they don’t. But the question mark with any young player is, are they able to make that next step? I think that’s what we’re waiting to see. Unfortunately that didn’t happen because of injuries, but can he get through that? Size, speed, ability, he’s the total package.

Freddy Adu was once hailed as being the next Pele. Why didn’t he live up to his promise?

When people asked me if Freddy Adu would be the next big thing, I would say let him be something first. Let’s wait, yes we’ve seen some ability, we’ve seen something there but we can’t really judge until they are playing against men. I think the American press and some coaches made some assumptions before Freddy really played against men.

You’re calling him to the national team, and he’s never really established himself as a starter for any club he’s ever been at including MLS teams. But you’re coming into the national team? Things got flipped wrong. I said, tell Freddy to play 15 games in a row for your club and then we’ll have a conversation about the national team, go and prove to me that you can be that team player. The guy a club can count on. Let that talent show.

Who wins the World Cup for you, and how far can the US go?

I think Brazil are most likely to win the World Cup, France’s squad is stacked as well. I’m not convinced Argentina are as strong as Brazil.

For the US, I think everyone in that group is looking at England as one of the teams that are going to go through. America are looking at Wales and Iran as winnable, and vice versa. So it’s going to be a situation where it depends whose squads and individuals rise to the occasion.

If you look at a team like the US, you need your stars to perform. So Pulisic has to have a good tournament, Musah has to, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams has to have a good tournament. Aaronson too. Then you need other guys to show up. Is it going to be Matt Turner, is it going to be Zach Steffen?

I think the US will be happy with the draw, though. They are looking at it and saying yeah, we can do this. And the last time we played England at a World Cup it was 1-1.