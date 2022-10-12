With two Florida teams ready to roll, Brad Friedel runs the rule over MLS Audi Cup Playoffs

New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin, lower right, collides with Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso, top, while going t=for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs begin on Saturday and will go all the way through to the MLS Cup Final on November 5, ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The two Florida-based teams will play later in the weekend: seventh-seeded Orlando City will face Montreal at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, while sixth-seeded Inter Miami CF will face the defending champions NYCFC in New York Monday at 7 p.m. EDT.

Former US National Team keeper Brad Friedel spoke to onlinecasino.ca this week to give us a look at the teams who can compete.

Before the MLS Playoffs start this week, who do you see as the teams that are the favorites in each conference, and which teams could surprise?

The Eastern Conference is a lot tighter and closer than the Western one for me, and I like three teams. I think the best team in the East is Montreal, I think the most difficult to play against is Philadelphia, and I think the dark horse, on the outside chance–and the reason I am saying this is because they are so big and strong, and can have a bad game but score on set pieces–is Cincinnati. That might surprise you, but they have got some creativity in Luciano Acosta, they have got two strikers that are on fire with Brenner and Brandon Vasquez, and they have 6-2 to 6-6 guys on set pieces with Haglund and Miazga. If you look, since Miazga has come in, they have only lost once.

\But look, it is MLS and it is the playoffs. I think Montreal is playing the best football, and right now, the most pleasing to the eye. Philadelphia has been the most consistent, but they tend to grind out results. They have some high score lines, though: they have banged five or six past a couple teams. I think both New York teams will be hard to beat. The great thing about the East is that the teams are pretty close.

Montreal is beating teams, and beating them well. They have been the best team for the last two months. They have been controlling games, even when they did not get the result they wanted. But I think they might have trouble beating LAFC.

When you get to the Western Conference, and I would assume that Steve Cherundulo is going to put the best guys on the field now because it is the playoffs, I think it will be really difficult to beat LAFC. They have so many match winners in their team, and so many top players.

The only team in the bracket that is best suited to beat LAFC is Nashville. They have the leading goal scorer, and they are hard to break down. It is different in the West this year because you have some new teams in the bracket. But if LAFC puts all their players on the field, I think there is too much there for anyone to beat them.

Philadelphia has never won a trophy. Does that weigh on teams, and could that title drought end this year?

It could end. But yes, I think it does weigh on teams. Look at the American sports: the Buffalo Bills, how many times have they been to the Super Bowl with great teams? I think the more seasons you are up there fighting for the Supporter’s Shield, going deep in the playoffs, and you don’t win, yes, it can weigh on you. It becomes the history of your club: the really good, solid club that never wins.

I know Jim Curtin and those guys don’t want that to be their club, so they are going to try to find the pieces to the puzzle to get them over the line. A lot of times the thing that separates the MLS teams are the designated players, the world class ones that come in. It might be difficult for Philadelphia to win the MLS Cup. But I hope for Jim they can. He is a really good coach, and it would be awesome to see him lift the MLS Cup.

How good is Austin FC, and can they compete with LAFC?

Josh and Claudio have done a really good job. They came in as a new team last year and had not a great season, they saw what they needed to rebuild, and they did it. They finished second, but they were 11 points behind LAFC, and LAFC took their foot off the pedal. If LAFC put their strongest team out all year, you probably would have seen as much as a 20-point gap between them. So as good as Austin has done–and they have been good–I think it will be really hard for them to beat the likes of LAFC in a must-win game.