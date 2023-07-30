Manchester United pips Manchester City to early Threads title

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, right, challenges for the ball with Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb.12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Manchester United are the most followed team on social media platform Threads, with 2.5 million followers.

Premier League champions Manchester City are second with 2.4 million followers, while Liverpool follow behind with 1.7 million.

Newly promoted Luton Town are the least followed team, with just 21,800 followers.

Since Threads’ launch, the app has managed to attract a strong following all around the world.

With users flocking to the rival platform, many sports teams have been quick to get involved, including every Premier League side.

Betting experts at Action Network have collected the followings of each Premier League team on Threads, to see who is proving to be the most popular.

Manchester United is currently the most popular team on Threads, with 2.5 million followers. Their first thread featured a video of new signing Mason Mount who they bought from Chelsea.

Just behind are Manchester City, with 2.4 million followers. Their first thread was a photo from their treble-winning celebratory bus tour through Manchester.

In third and fourth place respectively, are Liverpool with 1.7 million followers, and Chelsea with 1.5 million followers.

In fifth place is Arsenal, with 1 million followers. The Gunners first thread showcases a video of new signing Declan Rice, who they recently bought from West Ham. Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are the next most popular in sixth place. They have managed to gain 725,000 followers so far.

With 244,000 followers, West Ham takes seventh place. Aston Villa follows them in eighth place with 223,000 followers.

In ninth place and tenth place respectively, are Newcastle United with 191,000 followers, and Everton with 161,000 followers.

The team that has been the slowest to gain followers is the newly promoted Luton Town, who have just 21,800 followers on Threads so far.

Rank Premier League team Threads Handle Threads followers 1. Manchester United manchesterunited 2,500,000 2. Manchester City mancity 2,400,000 3. Liverpool liverpoolfc 1,700,000 4. Chelsea chelseafc 1,500,000 5. Arsenal arsenal 1,000,000 6. Tottenham Hotspur spursofficial 725,000 7. West Ham United westham 244,000 8. Aston Villa avfcofficial 223,000 9. Newcastle United nufc 191,000 10. Everton everton 161,000 11. Wolverhampton wolves 151,000 12. Brighton officialbhafc 116,000 13. Crystal Palace cpfc 88,200 14. Nottingham Forest officialnffc 76,500 15. Fulham fulhamfc 54,800 16. Burnley burnleyofficial 43,400 17. Sheffield United sheffieldunited 41,900 18. Bournemouth afcb 41,400 19. Brentford brentfordfc 27,600 20. Luton Town lutontown 21,800

“It is interesting to see which teams are the most popular on Threads, given that many Twitter users are likely to have already made the jump to the new platform,” an Action Network spokesperson said. “Surprisingly, Manchester City place second on Threads, beating out the likes of, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, all of whom surpass Man City on Twitter by millions of followers. While this could be due in part to their incredible treble-winning season, time will tell whether Threads follower counts will ultimately reflect Twitter, or not.”