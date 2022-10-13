Premier League report: is 10th place Liverpool still title race? Former Red Brad Friedel says yes!

With the UEFA Champions League Match Cay 4 games done and dusted, the Premier League is back in focus this weekend.

Right now, it looks like a two-horse race between Arsenal and Manchester City, with Tottenham just behind the duo in the latest Premier League table.

But what about Liverpool, which look miles off the pace (unless they are playing Rangers) and sit in tenth place going into a massive contest with Manchester City Sunday?

Former Liverpool keeper Brad Friedel says the Reds are still in the race, but it seems like a pipe dream especially if they lose on the weekend. Friedel spoke with onlinecasino.ca this week to speak about the state of the league heading into Match Day 10.

Will Christian Pulisic benefit from the Chelsea fixture congestion to pick up more minutes ahead of the World Cup, and can he play himself into Graham Potter’s starting XI with some good matches?

The teams in Europe like Chelsea are going to play something like 13 matches before the World Cup, so the good news is, he is going to get some games and minutes because they are going to have to rotate the squad. I think with any player, yeah, if they are not playing, they could be rusty. But the good news is that because Chelsea is such a big club, and they play so many games, even if he got three or four games over the next three or four weeks, he would have some match fitness.

When new coaches come into clubs, when you see players day to day, you can change opinions. Of course, you have some players that you know, they are probably going to stay in the lineup. Christian wasn’t getting a lot of minutes under Tuchel, so hopefully he can impress Potter and get more minutes.

Tottenham picked up a big win over Tottenham last weekend over a good Brighton team. Do you think Tottenham is in the discussion to be title contenders?

I think they are in the discussion, especially with this kind of season. I don’t know what is going to happen with teams’ form after the World Cup. All the top teams are going to miss players, and one or two players picking up injuries, or that are mentally tired, or wanting a break after the World Cup could change it.

This season is a bit of an anomaly: you don’t know what is going to transpire after the World Cup. With Conte in charge, with that front four and rotation that is one of the best strike forces in Europe, you always have a chance. Arsenal looks very good right now, and Manchester City looks phenomenal. A team like Arsenal could struggle with this break, though, which could take this momentum from them. I don’t think it matters at all for Man. City. Man City could put their 30th player out there: they are just awesome to watch, they really are. Adding Erling Håland to that team is just really not fair to teams. Things can change, but we will see.

If you switched Håland and Kane, would there be much of a difference to either team?

I don’t know if Kane would score 60, but he would score a ton. Yeah, they are pretty similar. Kane would score a ton of goals with Man City the way they play, and Håland is obviously a goal-scoring machine. His movement in the box is superb. He is fast. Right now, with the way they play, all the things you are taught as a defender get thrown out the window a little bit. If Kyle Walker, for instance, is bombing down the right wing and is getting ready to get a cross in the box, you would want to position yourself in relation to the near post, the striker, the space, and the goalkeeper, and keep your back line intact. With Håland, you have to just go and man mark him. If you go into space, he finds the space between center backs. If you are marking the near post, he just does a little move and drops back.



This is dangerous though, because City has an array of other players that can score goals. But if you don’t man mark him, he is going to score goals. But you can’t man mark all the time: it is not how you are taught to defend. It is going to be really interesting to see what teams will do to stop him. He is definitely in the right team.

Is Liverpool still in the title race, and is Jürgen Klopp still the man to lead this team?

I would never count out Liverpool in the title race, just with the squad that they have. I think two of their players look mentally tired to me–Salah and Van Dijk–which are two of their huge players. I actually don’t worry about Liverpool. I grew up as a Liverpool supporter. Jürgen Klopp and his staff are fantastic. The squad he has put together is fantastic. For me, they are going to finish in the top four no matter what.

If they don’t challenge for the title, I think he will get it right and challenge for the title next year. I don’t think there is any room for error from now until the end of the season: they can’t drop more points. But I still think they have the right guy in charge, so I don’t think there should be any added pressure heaped on him. They are obviously not getting results right now, but I agree I do not think they played poorly against Arsenal.

If they do struggle this year and don’t finish top four, will it affect their signings?

Liverpool has done a really good job off the field with their marketing. It wasn’t always the way: Manchester United went way ahead of them at one stage a couple of decades ago. If they don’t qualify for the Champions League, yes, it will dent their revenues, because they won’t get the television and some sponsorship revenues, nor will they be getting the match day revenues. Would it be catastrophic to miss out one year? I don’t think so.

The people that they have behind the scenes are pretty astute. If you look at the way they run Liverpool, you don’t really see or hear about them, and they run the business impeccably well. They have one of the world’s greatest managers and one of the greatest squads, and off the field they are becoming a marketing machine. It is a blow to any of these top teams if they don’t finish in the Champions League. If they miss out three, four, five years in a row, then yeah, it will become an issue.