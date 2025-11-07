South Florida Bulls Run Wild On UTSA 55-23 Coming off the Bye

BY: RUTH CAGUIAS

Tampa FLA- Fueled by the bye-week frustration coming off a demoralizing loss in Memphis, the Bulls (7-2, 4-1 American) stampede the San Antonio Roadrunners (4-5,2-3 American) scoring 14 defensive points in the first quarter before quarter back Byron Brown even took the field with 2:07 seconds left in the first.

Brown posts 348 total yards with three touchdowns and rushed for over 100 yards and went 14/15 through the air on Thursday night at the Raymond James. First player in three decades to have 100 rushing, 200 yards passing and have a 90 completion rating through the NCAA or the NFL. He was 10-10 just one minute into the third quarter with two touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing, posting his 5th straight game with 300+ yards of total offense.

Keshaun Singleton put on a show, hauling in four catches for a career-high 122 yards, some jaw dropping. He manage to find the end zone twice with a 16 yard and 40 yard grab. Nykahi Davenport was just as electric, slicing through the defense for 94 yards on only seven carries (that’s 13.4 yards a pop), including touchdown runs of 59 and 7 yards.

UTSA received the opening kick-off but before they could attempt to set the tone San Antonio’s quarterback Owen McCown was pressured by a blitzing Jarvis Lee Jr. and throws a interception to the hands of Safety Tavin Ward who took it to the house for 40 yards. Just eight seconds in the Bulls are up 7-0. Next possession, UTSA drives down the field to the 2-yard line but in similar fashion McCown drops back and is met with Lee Jr again but this time forcing a fumble that is scooped up and ran back for an 85 yard touchdown by safety Fred Gaskin. USF is up 14-0 and hadn’t take a single offensive snap.

UTSA tried to claw back, recovering a punt that bounced off a Bull’s heel and starting at the USF 27. But the defense held firm, and the Roadrunners settled for a 33-yard field goal.

The Bulls racked up six sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and held UTSA to just 72 yards on the ground. Roadrunners running back Robert Henry came in averaging 124 per game — he left with only 27. Lee finished with a monster stat line: six tackles, three for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. The defense lit a fuse and never let up. The comeback loss in Memphis with a 14 point led in the fourth quarter left Bulls nation boiling in the bye and the beast was unleashed on UTSA.