

South Florida (8-3, 5-2 American) extended its remarkable 2025 campaign with a statement 48-18 rout over UAB at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The Bulls powered up 544 yards of offense—marking their seventh game with 500-plus yards—and a relentless defense generated three interceptions for a total of 23 takeaways on the season. This win marks only the 12th time the program posts eight or more victories and puts USF in position for a historic third 10-win season.​

Byrum Brown Sets New Program Passing Record

Quarterback Byrum Brown continued his electric season, notching his second consecutive 300-yard passing game and breaking the South Florida record for 200-yard passing games in a single season. Brown completed 19-of-25 passes (76 percent) for 353 yards and three touchdowns, adding two more on the ground to finish with 416 total yards. His performance included a seventh straight game with 300+ yards and a sixth contest of at least four touchdowns.

Mudia Reuben, Defense Shine

Wide receiver Mudia Reuben hauled in a career-best 174 yards on five catches, scoring twice on long passes of 60 and 59 yards—his total ranking sixth in program history. Running back Nykahi Davenport rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown, posting his first career 100-yard game. On defense, Fred Gaskin, Mac Harris, and De’Shawn Rucker all intercepted UAB passes, fueling USF’s 27-point run after trailing 10-7. The Bulls scored on five consecutive possessions, eventually finding the end zone on seven of their final eight drives.

Upcoming:

USF returns to Raymond James Stadium for Senior Night and Fan Appreciation Night against Rice, with a 7 p.m. kickoff aired on ESPN+.

South Florida’s potent offense and ball-hawking defense have turned the Bulls into one of the most exciting teams of 2025, with fans hungry for a historic finish.

