South Florida hopes to rebound from BYU loss in tonight’s game against Howard at Raymond James

After getting crushed last week 50-21 to a very talented BYU team the South Florida Bulls hope to find their offense against a good Howard University team who are coming off a loss 31-28 at rival Hampton University. At his weekly press conference head coach Jeff Scott didn’t mince words about the Bulls performance against BYU.

“There are a lot of things that must be cleaned up as coaches and players” before facing the Howard Bison on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium.

“The big message to our players is that, yes, we played poorly, but that doesn’t mean that we’re a poor football team,” Scott said. “I have full confidence that we’re a much better team than the way we played (against BYU). It’s our job this week as coaches and players to correct those mistakes.

“Either way, what we did in the opening football game was not going to define us as a team. That was four quarters. We have 44 more quarters to go (in the regular season). We put a lot into the BYU game the whole offseason and we didn’t play anywhere near to our potential. We’ve evaluated it and now we’re moving on.”

“Obviously, our guys were disappointed and frustrated because we’re a lot better team than what we put on tape and on the field,” Scott said. “The only thing it proved is we’re not ready to beat a top 25 team. At the end of the day, we have our entire season ahead of us. You don’t get defined by the first game. You get defined with how you respond to it and how you approach each and every one of these next 11 opportunities that we have.”

Scott said the Bulls will take nothing for granted against Howard (0-2), a Football Championship Subdivision opponent.

“We shouldn’t be preparing any differently this week than we will next week against Florida,” Scott said. “If you do that, you’re going to be a very inconsistent team for a long time. It’s really not about who you play. It’s about how you play. The best team doesn’t always win. It’s the team that plays the best that wins.”