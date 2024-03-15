South Florida knows that starting today in the AAC Tournament they need three wins to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

South Florida forward Corey Walker Jr. (15) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Charlotte on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

What a wonderful season the University of South Florida men’s basketball team has had under the guidance of first-year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. A 23-6 overall record, 16-2, and regular season champs of the AAC, holding a nation-long 15-game winning streak and spending time in AP Top 25.

But despite that impressive resume the Bulls are in Ft. Worth getting ready at Dickies Arena at the AAC Tournament knowing that despite all they have accomplished they may have to win three games in a row and nail down the conference title to accomplish their goal of making it to the NCAA Tournament. Make no mistake about it winning the AAC Tournament will be a massive challenge with the likes of FAU, Charlotte, Memphis, and SMU all with designs of their own to head on to the Big Dance.

All of the games can be seen on ESPNU today.

Thursday, March 14: Second round

GameMatchupTime (ET)TV/Live Stream
3No. 8 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Tulsa12:30 p.m.ESPNU, Sling
4No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Wichita State2:30 p.m.ESPNU, Sling
5No. 7 North Texas vs. No. 10 Tulane7 p.m.ESPNU, Sling
6No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 Temple9 p.m.ESPNU, Sling

Friday, March 15: Quarterfinals

GameMatchupTime (ET)TV/Live Stream
7No. 1 South Florida vs. Game 3 Winner1 p.m.ESPN2, Sling
8No. 4 UAB vs. Game 4 Winner3 p.m.ESPN2, Sling
9No. 2 Florida Atlantic vs. Game 5 Winner7 p.m.ESPNU, Sling
10No. 3 Charlotte vs. Game 6 Winner9 p.m.ESPNU, Sling

Saturday, March 16: Semifinals

GameMatchupTime (ET)TV/Live Stream
11Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner3 p.m.ESPN2, Sling
12Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner5 p.m.ESPN2, Sling

Sunday, March 17: Championship

GameMatchupTime (ET)TV/Live Stream
13Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner3:15 p.m.ESPN, Sling

How to watch the American tournament live

  • TV Channel: ESPNU (Second round/quarterfinals) ESPN2 (Quarter/semifinals) ESPN (championship game)
  • Live stream: ESPN+Sling

