South Florida knows that starting today in the AAC Tournament they need three wins to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

What a wonderful season the University of South Florida men’s basketball team has had under the guidance of first-year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. A 23-6 overall record, 16-2, and regular season champs of the AAC, holding a nation-long 15-game winning streak and spending time in AP Top 25.
But despite that impressive resume the Bulls are in Ft. Worth getting ready at Dickies Arena at the AAC Tournament knowing that despite all they have accomplished they may have to win three games in a row and nail down the conference title to accomplish their goal of making it to the NCAA Tournament. Make no mistake about it winning the AAC Tournament will be a massive challenge with the likes of FAU, Charlotte, Memphis, and SMU all with designs of their own to head on to the Big Dance.