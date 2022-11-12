South Florida without coach Jeff Scott takes on the SMU Mustangs still hoping to get their first AAC win

Written By Jason Raffoul Statsalt and Whinnersandwhiners – the best sites for all of your gaming information no matter what the sport.

Saturday afternoon, the SMU Mustangs head to Raymond James Stadium for a road matchup with the South Florida Bulls. The Mustangs (5-4) won a wild 77-63 score-fest against the Houston Cougars last week, climbing above .500. The Bulls (1-8) continued their decline with a 54-28 loss on the road against the Temple Owls. The kick-off is slated for 12:00 PM ET. SMU opens as a 17.5-point road favorite.

South Florida Falls to 1-8

The Bulls played another poor defensive game in a 54-27 loss at the hands of the Temple Owls, falling to 1-8 on the year. They gave up numerous long runs to Temple, serving up 277 rushing yards with most of them coming in the second half. They trailed by two entering halftime, but could not get anything going on any front in the second. Quarterback Katravis Marsh threw three touchdown passes and Brian Battie rushed 19 times for 129 yards. They gave up a staggering 621 total yards. After the loss, South Florida made a slew of changes to the program.

Coach Jeff Scott was fired on Sunday a day after the bad loss. USF’s only win this season came against Howard, an FCS team, way back on September 10th. His 4-26 record over two seasons is the worst in state history among major college coaches who lasted more than one year. The Bulls also fired defensive coordinator Bob Shoop. As a result of the changes, USF promoted special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato to interim coach while former co-coordinator Ernie Sims will work the defense for the final three games. They are giving up over 500 yards per game.

Mustangs Break Multiple Records in Win

The SMU Mustangs put together an offensive flurry last weekend in a 77-63 home win over the Houston Cougars. Tanner Mordecai set school and American Athletic Conference records with nine touchdown passes, with seven coming in the first half. The first-half number tied an NCAA record. The combined 140 points scored by the two clubs set the NCAA single-game scoring record for two teams in regulation. The previous record of 137 points was set when Pittsburgh beat Syracuse 76-61 on November 26, 2016.

SMU soared past school records with 77 points in a game (which tied the AAC record), 11-total touchdowns, nine passing touchdowns, and 433 yards in the first half. The Mustangs scored touchdowns on their first nine drives of the game and did not punt until their 10th drive with a little more than five minutes left before the end of the third quarter. Mordecai also had a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:43 before halftime for a 35-21 lead and his 10 total touchdowns set new single-game program and conference records. It was a wild day for anyone who enjoys watching no defense. The Mustangs also gave up 63 points, which is not something that should be overlooked. They are giving up an average of 30 points per game, 97th in the country.

Take the Mustangs to win big.

Prediction: SMU Mustangs -17.5 (-110)

