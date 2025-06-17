The NHL Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals and the U.S. Open made for an exciting weekend of sports and set up a great week for sports betting.

In the NHL, the Florida Panthers lead the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in a best-of-seven series, while the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are knotted at 2-2 headed into Monday’s Game 5 in the NBA.

Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun won his second career PGA Tour event at the U.S. Open. Spaun made a long birdie putt on the last hole at Oakmont to finish at 1 under, which gave him a two-shot victory.

Trends of the Week

Oklahoma City closed as a 6.5-point favorite in Friday’s Game 4 and came away with a 111-104 win to barely cover the spread.

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, 39% of the bets and 54% of the money were on the Thunder to cover. Following a loss in the playoffs this season, the Pacers are a perfect 5-0 straight up and 5-0 against the spread. They are currently 9.5-point underdogs for Game 5.

Thanks to five goals in the third period of Game 5, the over of 6.5 paid off in Florida’s 5-2 victory. The over is now 5-0 in the Stanley Cup Final this year.

Upsets of the Week

In the NHL Edmonton closed as the favorite in Game 5 — the Oilers were -115 on the moneyline. At BetMGM, 57% of the bets and 70% of the money came in on the Oilers to win. Florida is -150 to win Tuesday’s Game 6. With a win, the Panthers would win their second straight Stanley Cup.

Spaun was +12500 going into the first round of the U.S. Open. Going into the final round, where he trailed Sam Burns by a shot, he was +333.

The New York Yankees were -180 against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and fell 2-0. New York lost all three games in Boston over the weekend. The Yankees were the second-most bet team in terms of bets and money in MLB on Sunday.

Coming Up

Following their sweep of the Yankees, the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the Giants. San Francisco’s World Series odds went from +3100 before the trade to +2600 after the trade.

The Los Angeles Dodgers still have the best odds to win the World Series at +250, followed by the Yankees (+650), Detroit Tigers (+750) and New York Mets (+800).

