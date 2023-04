Sports Talk Florida NBA Playoff Central Scores and Highlights.

Here is the latest scores and highlights from the NBA – Click here

Sunday, April 23

TIME ET GAME TV 1:00p Cavaliers – Knicks

Round 1, Game 4 ABC 3:30p Kings – Warriors

Round 1, Game 4 ABC 7:00p Celtics – Hawks

Round 1, Game 4 TNT 9:30p Nuggets – Timberwolves

Round 1, Game 4 TNT

Monday, April 24

TIME ET GAME TV 7:30p Bucks – Heat

Round 1, Game 4 TNT 10:00p Grizzlies – Lakers

Round 1, Game 4 TNT

Tuesday, April 25

TIME ET GAME TV 7:30p Hawks – Celtics

Round 1, Game 5 TNT 9:00p Timberwolves – Nuggets

Round 1, Game 5* NBA TV 10:00p Clippers – Suns

Round 1, Game 5 TNT

Wednesday, April 26

TIME ET GAME TV 7:00p Knicks – Cavaliers

Round 1, Game 5 NBA TV 7:30p Lakers – Grizzlies

Round 1, Game 5 TNT 9:30p Heat – Bucks

Round 1, Game 5 NBA TV 10:00p Warriors – Kings

Round 1, Game 5 TNT

Thursday, April 27

TIME ET GAME TV tbd Celtics – Hawks

Round 1, Game 6* TNT or NBA TV tbd Suns – Clippers

Round 1, Game 6* TNT or NBA TV tbd Nuggets – Timberwolves

Round 1, Game 6* NBA TV or TNT

Friday, April 28

TIME ET GAME TV tbd Cavaliers – Knicks

Round 1, Game 6* ESPN or ESPNEWS tbd Bucks – Heat

Round 1, Game 6* ESPNEWS or ESPN tbd Kings – Warriors

Round 1, Game 6* ESPN or ESPNEWS tbd Grizzlies – Lakers

Round 1, Game 6* ESPN or ESPNEWS

Saturday, April 29

TIME ET GAME TV tbd Hawks – Celtics

Round 1, Game 7* TNT tbd Clippers – Suns

Round 1, Game 7* TNT tbd Timberwolves – Nuggets

Round 1, Game 7* TNT

Sunday, April 30

TIME ET GAME TV tbd Knicks – Cavaliers

Round 1, Game 7* ABC or TNT tbd Lakers – Grizzlies

Round 1, Game 7* ABC or TNT tbd Warriors – Kings

Round 1, Game 7* ABC or TNT tbd Heat – Bucks

Round 1, Game 7* ABC or TNT

Semifinals

Monday, May 1

TIME ET GAME TV

Tuesday, May 2

TIME ET GAME TV

Wednesday, May 3

TIME ET GAME TV

Thursday, May 4

TIME ET GAME TV 7:40p tbd

Round 2, Game 2 ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:00p tbd

Round 2, Game 2 ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Friday, May 5

TIME ET GAME TV 7:40p tbd

Round 2, Game 3 ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:00p tbd

Round 2, Game 3 ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Saturday, May 6

TIME ET GAME TV 3:30p tbd

Round 2, Game 3 ABC 8:30p tbd

Round 2, Game 3 ABC

Sunday, May 7

TIME ET GAME TV 3:30p tbd

Round 2, Game 4 ESPN

Monday, May 8

TIME ET GAME TV

Tuesday, May 9

TIME ET GAME TV

Wednesday, May 10

TIME ET GAME TV

Thursday, May 11

TIME ET GAME TV 7:40p tbd

Round 2, Game 6* ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:00p tbd

Round 2, Game 6* ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Friday, May 12

TIME ET GAME TV 7:40p tbd

Round 2, Game 6* ESPN 10:00p tbd

Round 2, Game 6* ESPN

Sunday, May 14

TIME ET GAME TV 3:30p tbd

Round 2, Game 7* ABC

Monday, May 15

TIME ET GAME TV

Tuesday, May 16

TIME ET GAME TV 8:30p NBA Draft Lottery ESPN 9:10p tbd

West Finals Game 1 ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Wednesday, May 17

TIME ET GAME TV

Thursday, May 18

TIME ET GAME TV 9:10p tbd

West Finals Game 2 ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Friday, May 19

TIME ET GAME TV

Saturday, May 20

TIME ET GAME TV 8:30p tbd

West Finals Game 3 ABC, ESPN Deportes

Sunday, May 21

TIME ET GAME TV

Monday, May 22

TIME ET GAME TV 9:10p tbd

West Finals Game 4 ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Tuesday, May 23

TIME ET GAME TV

Wednesday, May 24

TIME ET GAME TV 9:10p tbd

West Finals Game 5* ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Thursday, May 25

TIME ET GAME TV

Friday, May 26

TIME ET GAME TV 9:10p tbd

West Finals Game 6* ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Saturday, May 27

TIME ET GAME TV

Sunday, May 28

TIME ET GAME TV 9:10p tbd

West Finals Game 7* ESPN

Monday, May 29

TIME ET GAME TV

2023 NBA Finals TV schedule

Thursday, June 1

TIME ET GAME TV 9:00p tbd

NBA Finals Game 1 ABC, ESPN Deportes

Sunday, June 4

TIME ET GAME TV 8:00p tbd

NBA Finals Game 2 ABC, ESPN Deportes

Wednesday, June 7

TIME ET GAME TV 9:00p tbd

NBA Finals Game 3 ABC, ESPN Deportes

Friday, June 9

TIME ET GAME TV 9:00p tbd

NBA Finals Game 4 ABC, ESPN Deportes

Monday, June 12

TIME ET GAME TV 9:00p tbd

NBA Finals Game 5* ABC, ESPN Deportes

Thursday, June 15

TIME ET GAME TV 9:00p tbd

NBA Finals Game 6* ABC, ESPN Deportes

Sunday, June 18