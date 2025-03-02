Grand Prix Weekend: St. Petersburg Firestone Grand Prix injects economic boost into businesses. Listen to all the action on WWBA Radio.

WTSP Tampa Bay the top news site in the area,

Businesses in the area are preparing for the influx of some 200,000 people, including staff at the new Parisian brasserie, Cognac.

“After the hurricanes, the restaurant industry kind of took a little dip,” lead server Paul Harris said. “A lot of people didn’t have the extra money to go out and eat, so that’s another reason why when they come here and spend that money that we deliver for them in all aspects.”

Others, such as the Dalí Museum, plan to close from Friday through Sunday due to the Grand Prix.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will put the city on an international stage, and with that, an economic boost to local businesses.

The twenty-year tradition that takes over part of downtown is anticipated to generate revenue in the same ballpark as the previous annual event: more than $60 million.

Last year, Tampa Bay took a one-two punch from storms. Inflation also edged up slightly at the start of 2025.

Chris Steinocher, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said the weekend of racing means more now than ever to some.

“I really do believe it could not have come at a better time for us,” Steinocher said. “The economic impact alone is $66 million, so that’s one weekend’s worth of work. That helps us with what we’ve been through.”