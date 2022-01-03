Packers, Rams, Buccaneers and Cowboys top seeds in the NFC while the AFC is wide open and here is a look at the final week of the season.

BALTIMORE (AP) — With one week left in the NFL regular season and the Buccaneers moved up to the No.3 spot in the NFC seeding with a chance to move up to the second seed with a win at home Sunday against Carolina and a San Francisco win of the Rams. We know that the top seed once again belongs to the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers once again have made sure they won’t have to leave Lambeau Field for the conference playoffs.

They’re hoping it works out better for them this time.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, A.J. Dillon ran for two more scores and the Packers routed the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Sunday night to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Matthew Stafford shook off three turnovers to guide a fourth-quarter rally Sunday that carried the Los Angeles Rams to their fifth straight victory, 20-19 over the short-handed but stubborn Baltimore Ravens.

Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with 57 seconds left immediately after completing a 5-yarder to Beckham on a fourth-and-5. After Los Angeles failed on a 2-point conversion, the Ravens — playing a third straight game without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson — never got close enough for a field-goal try.

The victory pushed the Rams (12-4) one game closer to winning the NFC West but they face one last test as they close the season against a 49ers team that still hopes to make the playoffs.

CARDS BEAT THE COWBOYS:

The troubles for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals weren’t anything that a trip to the star quarterback’s favorite stadium couldn’t fix.

They might be back in two weeks for a wild-card game.

Murray threw two touchdown passes to Antoine Wesley and the Cardinals held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 in a matchup of playoff-bound teams Sunday.

The outcome didn’t do much to change the races for the NFC’s No. 1 seed or the NFC West, but did leave the Cowboys and Cardinals with matching 11-5 records after Arizona ended a three-game skid and stopped the NFC East champion’s four-game winning streak.

The teams go into the final weekend as the fourth and fifth seeds in the playoffs, which would mean a first-round meeting — once again at AT&T Stadium since Dallas won its division. The wild-card round is guaranteed for both teams since Green Bay’s 37-10 win over Minnesota on Sunday night left them with no chance to get the NFC’s first-round bye.

Adam Beasley is the National NFL Analyst and Insider for Pro Football Network. gives us a look at the playoff picture.

Current NFC Playoff Picture

Five teams in the NFC have clinched a playoff spot, which means only two spots remain as we head into the final two weeks of the NFL season.

*x — clinched playoff berth, y — clinched No. 1 seed, z — clinched division

1. y — Green Bay Packers (13-3)

2. x — Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

3. z — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

4. z — Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

5. x — Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

6. San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

NFC: In the Hunt

8. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

Green Bay Packers secure homefield advantage

The Packers won’t have to get on a plane again until the Super Bowl. They locked down the 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it by crushing the Vikings Sunday night. The loss eliminated Minnesota from the playoff race.

Cardinals keep NFC West hopes alive while Cowboys likely resign themselves to playing on Wild Card weekend

The Cowboys torched basically all of their slim remaining hopes at getting the No. 1 seed by laying an egg at home against Arizona. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have a plausible path to the NFC West crown. They’ll be division champions with a win against the Seahawks and a Rams loss to the Niners.

The Eagles made it look difficult but they all but locked up an NFL playoff spot

The Eagles are almost certainly going to the playoffs, and the Washington Football Team is formally eliminated after a 20-16 Eagles victory Sunday. Philadelphia entered the week needing a win and some help to clinch a postseason appearance. Regardless of what else happens, Philly would be in with a win over the Cowboys in Week 18.

Buccaneers’ last-minute win ends wild afternoon for Tampa

Tom Brady is absolutely incredible. He led the Buccaneers on a 93-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts to escape North Jersey with a win in which Antonio Brown quit on his team. The game had very little playoff significance, but who cares? We got to see greatness.

49ers head to Week 18 needing to win against the Rams to ensure their playoff spot

No Jimmy Garoppolo, no problem for the San Francisco 49ers, who got enough offense from Trey Lance to handle the terrible Texans. The Niners are headed to the playoffs with a win over the Rams in Week 18 or a Saints loss to the Falcons next weekend. There are other scenarios in which they could get in if none of those things happen, but they’re very unlikely.

Saints stay alive but head to Week 18 needing help

New Orleans will go to Week 18 with a playoff pulse after taking care of business against the Carolina Panthers. But the Saints would still need help – specifically from the Rams – even with a win over the Falcons next weekend.

Current AFC Playoff Picture

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and are the only team in the AFC to clinch a playoff berth as of the conclusion of last week’s action. But that changed in a big way Sunday.

*x — clinched playoff berth, z — clinched division

1. z — Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. z — Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

3. z — Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)

4. x — Buffalo Bills (10-6)

5. x — New England Patriots (10-6)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

AFC: In the Hunt

8. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

10. e* — Miami Dolphins (8-8)

11. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

*In a quirk of the standings and playoff tiebreakers, the Dolphins are eliminated but the Ravens are not. However, the Dolphins are technically 10th in the NFL standings.

The Ravens’ hopes continue to fade as the Rams keep the NFC West under their control

Von Miller made his biggest plays in a Rams uniform, sacking Tyler Huntley on the penultimate play of the game to preserve an LA victory and all but end the Ravens’ playoff chances.

Baltimore needs a win and some major help in Week 18. The Rams, meanwhile, are a win or a Cardinals loss or tie away from wrapping up the NFC West.

Bengals take the division while the Chiefs lose control of the No. 1 seed

The Bengals are AFC North champions, and the Chiefs are no longer the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But that doesn’t begin to describe the insanity of the end of the Chiefs-Bengals game, which was decided on a field goal on the final play. The Chiefs now need help if they are to get a bye in the first week of the playoffs

Titans clinch the AFC South and control the No. 1 seed

The Tennessee Titans are AFC South champions. They are in the playoffs and will host, at the very least, a Wild Card game after crushing the Miami Dolphins, who were riding a seven-game winning streak. The loss all but ends the Dolphins’ playoff hopes. Miami would have been guaranteed a spot with wins in its final two games.

The Raiders give themselves a chance while the Colts still control their own destiny entering Week 18

The Raiders are one win away from the playoffs after a thrilling victory on the road over the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts, meanwhile, were formally eliminated from the AFC South race but are still overwhelming favorites to be one of the conference’s three Wild Card teams.

Chargers force a Week 18 decider with the Raiders while eliminating multiple teams

Chargers-Raiders will be the biggest game of Week 18. It’s essentially an elimination game for the AFC’s final Wild Card spot (assuming the Colts beat the Jaguars for the other). Los Angeles ended the Broncos’ faint postseason hopes with a blowout win, during which Justin Herbert broke the Chargers’ single-season touchdown record. The Dolphins and Browns were also eliminated with the Chargers’ win.

