Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals Game 6: Odds favor Tampa Bay to beat the Rangers tonight and move on to the finals.

Our friend at Winners and Whiners are feeling that putting your money on Tampa Bay tonight to beat the New York Rangers and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for third straight year is a good bet. We always trust our friends at Winnersandwhiners.com to give us great betting advice on all sports, so here is how they see things playing out tonight.

The New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers took an early 2-0 series lead but have fallen flat in the last three games and now are one loss away from elimination. The Lightning meanwhile have won the last three games to take a 3-2 series lead and can win Game Six on their home ice to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Rangers hope offense can step up in Game Six

The Rangers have fallen apart in the series with their offense struggling immensely, scoring only four goals in the last three games after scoring nine goals in Game One and Game Two combined. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin have scored seven goals and eight assists in the series to lead the top two lines but the rest of the offense has struggled. The hope is that Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren can open up the offense from the point as the duo has combined for a goal and five assists with Lindgren scoring the Rangers’ only goal in Game Five.

The offense has let the team down but the defense has kept games close, allowing only 14 goals in the series. Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren have stepped up as the top pairing, creating turnovers in all three zones but the rest of the defensive has also stepped up with K’Andre Miller, Jacob Trouba, and the rest of the unit cutting off passing lanes and limiting shots on the net. In addition, goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been great in the net, saving 166 of the 178 shots faced.

Lightning defense has turned series around

The Lightning have won the last three games with their offense stepping up and scoring 10 goals in the last three games. Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Ondrej Palat have scored 10 goals and eight assists combined in the series to lead the top line but the rest of the offense has also stepped up. Anthony Cirelli and Corey Perry have combined for five assists while defensemen Victor Hedman, Mikhail Sergachev, and Jan Rutta have added a goal and eight assists from the point to put the offense over the top.

The offense has stepped up but the defense has turned the series around, allowing only four goals in the last three games including only one goal in each of the last two games. Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta have led the top pairing but the entire defense has been great with Mikhail Sergachev, Erik Cernak, and the rest of the unit forcing turnovers in the neutral zone and defensive zone while limiting shots on the net. Moreover, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is having a remarkable series, saving 139 of the 152 shots including 86 of the 90 shots faced in the last three games,

The Rangers are looking to avoid elimination and should play one of their best games of the series. The problem is that the Lightning have taken over this series with three wins in a row and look to once again overwhelm the Rangers on both ends of the ice. The Lightning, who have scored 10 goals in the last three games should find the back of the net throughout the game with Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and the rest of the forward unit creating open shots with quick passes in the offensive zone while Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev generate shots on the net from the point. The Lightning also look to build off a one-goal game and limit the Rangers’ offense with Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, and the rest of the defensive unit creating turnovers in the defensive zone and limiting the Rangers from finding open shots on the net, allowing Andrei Vasilevskiy to step up in the net and blank the Rangers shots. The Lightning should win the game and cover the spread to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row.

Prediction: Lightning -1.5 (+150)

