Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay starts their quest for a third straight Cup tonight in New York on ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) and this is for the Bolts a chance to win a third straight Stanley Cup.

Here are the key points for the series.

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -127, Rangers +106; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Rangers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open the Eastern Conference finals. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Rangers went 3-0 against the Lightning in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 19, the Rangers won 2-1. Chris Kreider led the Rangers with two goals.

New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 26-8-4 record on its home ice. The Rangers have gone 42-5-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has a 51-23-8 record overall and a 22-14-2 record on the road. The Lightning rank seventh in NHL play with 285 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game)l

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.