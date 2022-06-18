Stanley Cup Game 2 ABC: Tampa Bay looks to even the series at one game each against a tough Colorado team playing at home.

By: Mike Fink

Winners and Whiners

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Colorado Avalanche in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final after a thrilling Game One that went to overtime. The Lightning trailed 2-0 in the game but forced overtime and hope to even up the series with a win in Game Two. The Avalanche, meanwhile, stepped up to take Game One with a 4-3 overtime victory and hope to win the upcoming game on their home ice to build a 2-0 series lead.

Lightning hope defense can rebound in Game Two

The Lightning struggled early on in Game One but the offense stepped up in the second period, scoring two goals to force overtime and hopes to build off the scoring surge in the upcoming game. Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Palat, and Nikita Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Game One and have scored 25 goals and 31 assists in the playoffs to lead the top line but the rest of the offense has also stepped up. Nick Paul, Anthony Cirelli, and Brandon Hagel combined for a goal and two assists to carry the middle two forward lines while Mikhail Sergachev and Victor Hedman, who have combined for four goals and 19 assists in the playoffs, added a goal and an assist in Game One to continue to open up the offense.

The offense turned a corner in the game but the defense hopes to rebound after allowing four goals in Game One, with three goals in the first period. Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta stepped up as the top pairing but the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, allowing the Avalanche to constantly carry the puck into the offensive zone and find open shots on the net. In addition, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy hopes to bounce back after allowing four goals on 38 shots.

Avalanche offense looks to build off strong Game One

The Avalanche won game One with their offense scoring four goals in the game including three goals in the first period. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, and Mikko Rantanen scored a goal and four assists to lead the top line but the rest of the offense has been great as well. Andre Burakovsky, Artturi Lehkonen, and Valeri Nichushkin scored three goals and an assist in the game to add depth to the forward unit with Burakovsky, in particular, stepping up in overtime to score the game-winner. The hope is that defenseman Cale Makar, who has five goals and 17 assists can put the offense over the top for the rest of the series after shockingly failing to score a point in Game One.

The offense was great but the defense hopes to rebound after allowing three goals in Game One. Cale Makar and Devon Toews stepped up as the top pairing but the rest of the defensive unit struggled, allowing the Lightning to find open shots on the net to tie the game and force overtime. In addition, goaltender Darcy Kuemper looks to rebound after allowing three goals on 23 shots in Game One

The Avalanche controlled the majority of Game One and look to win once again on their home ice to take a 2-0 series lead. The problem is that the Lightning flipped the momentum of Game One and after forcing overtime, look to step up and overwhelm the Avalanche on both ends of the ice. The Lightning, who scored twice in the second period, should find the back of the net throughout the game with Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Palat, and the rest of the forward unit establishing a strong offensive zone presence and creating open shots with great puck movement and strong passes near the net. The Lightning should also limit the Avalanche offense with Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, and the rest of the defensive unit stepping up and creating turnovers at the blue line while cutting off angles to the net on the rush to limit the Avalanche speed, allowing goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to once again step up and make plenty of big saves in the net. The Lightning should win Game Two to even up the series while providing great odds in the process as road Underdogs.

Prediction: Lightning (+130)

