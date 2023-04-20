Stanley Cup Playoffs: Sports Talk Florida Live Score updates and video highlights

By
James Williams
-

All the first round games will air on ESPN, TBS, TNT and Bally’s Sports. ALL live score updates – CLICK HERE

Atlantic Division

No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. No. 4 Florida Panthers

Regular-season records:

  • Bruins: 65-12-5, 135 points
  • Panthers: 42-32-8, 92 points

Leading scorers:

Schedule:

Game 1 (at BOS): April 17, 7:30 ET (ESPN)
Game 2 (at BOS): April 19, 7:30 ET (ESPN)
Game 3 (at FLA): April 21, 7:30 ET (TNT)
Game 4 (at FLA): April 23, 3:30 ET (TNT)
Game 5 (at BOS): April 26, TBD
Game 6 (at FLA): April 28, TBD
Game 7 (at BOS): April 30, TBD

No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

Regular-season records:

  • Maple Leafs: 50-21-11, 111 points
  • Lightning: 46-30-6, 98 points

Leading scorers:

Schedule:

Game 1 (at TOR): April 18, 7:30 ET (ESPN)
Game 2 (at TOR): April 20, 7 ET (ESPN)
Game 3 (at TB): April 22, 7 ET (TBS)
Game 4 (at TB): April 24, 7:30 ET (TBS)
Game 5 (at TOR): April 27, TBD
Game 6 (at TB): April 29, TBD
Game 7 (at TOR): May 1, TBD

Metro Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

Regular-season records:

  • Hurricanes: 52-21-9, 113 points
  • Islanders: 42-31-9, 93 points

Leading scorers:

Schedule:

Game 1 (at CAR): April 17, 7 ET (ESPN2)
Game 2 (at CAR): April 19, 7 ET (ESPN2)
Game 3 (at NYI): April 21, 7 ET (TBS)
Game 4 (at NYI): April 23, 1 ET (TBS)
Game 5 (at CAR): April 25, TBD
Game 6 (at NYI): April 28, TBD
Game 7 (at CAR): April 30, TBD

No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York Rangers

Regular-season records:

  • Devils: 52-22-8, 112 points
  • Rangers: 47-22-13, 107 points

Leading scorers:

Schedule:

Game 1 (at NJ): April 18, 7 ET (TBS)
Game 2 (at NJ): April 20, 7:30 ET (TBS)
Game 3 (at NYR): April 22, 8 ET (ABC)
Game 4 (at NYR): April 24, 7 ET (ESPN)
Game 5 (at NJ): April 27, TBD
Game 6 (at NYR): April 29, TBD
Game 7 (at NJ): May 1, TBD

Central Division

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 Seattle Kraken

Regular-season records:

  • Avalanche: 51-24-7, 109 points
  • Kraken: 46-28-8, 100 points

Leading scorers:

  • Avalanche: C Nathan MacKinnon, 111 points (42 G, 69 A)
  • Kraken: LW Jared McCann, 70 points (40 G, 30 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at COL): April 18, 10 ET (ESPN)
Game 2 (at COL): April 20, 9:30 ET (ESPN)
Game 3 (at SEA): April 22, 10 ET (TBS)
Game 4 (at SEA): April 24, 10 ET (TBS)
Game 5 (at COL): April 26, TBD
Game 6 (at SEA): April 28, TBD
Game 7 (at COL): April 30, TBD

No. 2 Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Regular-season records:

  • Stars: 47-21-14, 108 points
  • Wild: 46-25-11, 103 points

Leading scorers:

Schedule:

Game 1 (at DAL): April 17, 9:30 ET (ESPN2)
Game 2 (at DAL): April 19, 9:30 ET (ESPN2)
Game 3 (at MIN): April 21, 9:30 ET (TBS)
Game 4 (at MIN): April 23, 6:30 ET (TBS)
Game 5 (at DAL): April 25, TBD
Game 6 (at MIN): April 28, TBD
Game 7 (at DAL): April 30, TBD

Pacific Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Winnipeg Jets

Regular-season records:

  • Golden Knights: 51-22-9, 111 points
  • Jets: 46-33-3, 95 points

Leading scorers:

Schedule:

Game 1 (at VGK): April 18, 9:30 ET (ESPN2)
Game 2 (at VGK): April 20, 10 ET (TBS)
Game 3 (at WPG): April 22, 4 ET (TBS)
Game 4 (at WPG): April 24, 9:30 ET (ESPN)
Game 5 (at VGK): April 27, TBD
Game 6 (at WPG): April 29, TBD
Game 7 (at VGK): May 1, TBD

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings

Regular-season records:

  • Oilers: 50-23-9, 109 points
  • Kings: 47-25-10, 104 points

Leading scorers:

Schedule:

Game 1 (at EDM): April 17, 10 ET (ESPN)
Game 2 (at EDM): April 19, 10 ET (ESPN)
Game 3 (at LA): April 21, 10 ET (TNT)
Game 4 (at LA): April 23, 9 ET (TBS)
Game 5 (at EDM): April 25, TBD
Game 6 (at LA): April 29, TBD
Game 7 (at EDM): May 1, TBD