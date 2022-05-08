Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tampa Bay faces a must win Game 4 today at home against Toronto with the Maple Leafs up 2-1 in the series

Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -118, Maple Leafs -103; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Ilya Mikheyev led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall with a 13-8-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 21-8-3 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Toronto has a 14-7-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 54-21-7 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a 22-5-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has nine goals and 14 assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 35 goals and 62 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mikheyev has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 4.4 goals, eight assists, 6.3 penalties and 18.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 5.6 penalties and 19.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.