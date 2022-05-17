Stanley Cup Playoffs: The Sunshine State Showdown as the Lightning vs Panthers Game 1 of the second round is tonight 7pm on TNT

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -146, Lightning +123

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning to start the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers went 3-2 against the Lightning during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 24, the Lightning won 8-4. Nicholas Paul led the Lightning with two goals.

Florida has a 16-2-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 58-18-6 record overall. The Panthers are sixth in league play serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay is 13-8-3 against the Atlantic Division and 51-23-8 overall. The Lightning have a +57 scoring differential, with 285 total goals scored and 228 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 39 goals and 49 assists for the Panthers. Claude Giroux has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Corey Perry has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Mason Marchment: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.