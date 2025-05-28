Stars are out for the Memorial and US Women’s Open goes to Erin Hills

PGA Tour

THE MEMORIAL

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,569. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Ben Griffin won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Notes: This is the sixth of seven signature events. … Jack Nicklaus is the host of a tournament that has a 36-hole cut for the 72-man field. The winner gets $4 million and a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour. … Rory McIlroy, who had lunch with Nicklaus and sought advice on winning the Masters, is skipping the tournament for the first time since 2017. This is the second signature event McIlroy is not playing. He is playing the RBC Canadian Open next week instead. … Scottie Scheffler is 0-for-4 as defending champion this year. … Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have received sponsor exemption into every signature event except for Bay Hill. Exemptions also went to Matt Kuchar and newly appointed Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker. … The tournament is back to its normal spot in the schedule. Last year it was held a week before the U.S. Open.

Next week: RBC Canadian Open.