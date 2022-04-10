Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car in Miami while in the area getting ready for the season.

Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburg Steelers, lost his life after he was hit by a car early this morning in South Florida, according to his agent Cedric Saunders.

Haskins was a former Ohio State star quarterback and was also a first-round draft pick in Washington.

He would’ve been 25 years old on May 3.

The quarterback was training with other Pittsburgh quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers in South Florida, including Mitch Trubisky, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth, over the past few days. Just yesterday Haskins was posting videos and seen in photos of the crew during their training.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins played for the Buckeyes from 2016-2018 and finished third in the Heisman Trophy race in 2018.

He finished his Buckeye career completing 413 of 590 passes (70%) for 5,396 yards, 54 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2018, he had 373 completions for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a flyer on Haskins, a first-round pick by Washington in the 2019 draft, last January, the Associated Press reports. He spent all of 2021 as the third-stringer behind Roethlisberger and Rudolph, though general manager Kevin Colbert said repeatedly the team had seen enough to bring Haskins back for 2022.