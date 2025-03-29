Sunshine State Showdown as Top Ranked University of Tampa takes on Florida Southern. The rivals are face off this weekend in Lakeland.

Tampa (24-4)
- The Spartans hosted SSC opponents Embry-Riddle (Fla.) and Saint Leo this past week. Tampa swept the Eagles in a weekend series and beat the Lions in a mid-week matchup. They dominated both offensively and on the mound in the four conference games. They outscored their opponents 33-8 in the four games. In game one against Embry-Riddle, the Spartans starting pitcher C.J. Williams tossed eight innings of one-run baseball, and catcher Jhoander Irigoyen was 4-5 with five runs batted in on the night at the plate, including two doubles. In game two against the Eagles, Skylar Gonzalez pitched six innings, giving up one run. Despite Gonzalez‘s efficient outing, the Spartans found themselves down one heading into the ninth before Brayden Woodburn launched a solo shot to tie the game up. J.D. Urso walked it off for the Spartans in the bottom of the tenth with a single. In game three, Jake Stipp picked up his fifth win of the season, improving to 5-0 on the season, tossing seven scoreless in route to a Spartans 10-0 run-rule victory. Jordan Williams, Nico Saladino, Woodburn, and Kevin Karstetter all had multi-hit games, and Santiago Garavito hit his first moonshot of the year. In the mid-week matchup against St. Leo, the Spartans bullpen, Eli Thurmond, Ethan Brown, Jacob Fletcher, and Logan Wash, combined for seven scoreless innings while striking out 12. Jake Griffith hit his first long ball of the season, and J. Williams continues to inch closer to Eddie Cowans‘s single-season Tampa stolen base record (52), stealing four bags on the night. The No. 1 Spartans look to continue their dominance on the mound and at the dish as they take on No. 13 Florida Southern for a three-game series and Valdosta State during a mid-week matchup.
Florida Southern (22-6)
- The Mocs are 22-6 on the season and 7-2 in Sunshine State Conference play. They started their season 15-2, including taking two of three from then-ranked No. 14 West Florida, before sweeping Georgia Southwestern State University, taking a mid-week matchup against Eckerd, sweeping USC Beaufort, taking two of three from Florida Tech, sweeping Barry, and taking another mid-week matchup this time against Roosevelt University. The Mocs then dropped a series to No. 25 Carson-Newman before taking two of three from Eckerd, a mid-week matchup from St. Leo, and three of four from Wayne State. The No. 13 Mocs look to make a statement as they host No. 1 Tampa for a three-game series.
Live stats for all games this week can be found at Tampastats.com.
Live broadcasts for all games this week can be found at TampaSpartans.tv.