Sunshine State Showdown as Top Ranked University of Tampa takes on Florida Southern. The rivals are face off this weekend in Lakeland.

Tampa (24-4)

Florida Southern (22-6)

The Mocs are 22-6 on the season and 7-2 in Sunshine State Conference play. They started their season 15-2, including taking two of three from then-ranked No. 14 West Florida, before sweeping Georgia Southwestern State University, taking a mid-week matchup against Eckerd, sweeping USC Beaufort, taking two of three from Florida Tech, sweeping Barry, and taking another mid-week matchup this time against Roosevelt University. The Mocs then dropped a series to No. 25 Carson-Newman before taking two of three from Eckerd, a mid-week matchup from St. Leo, and three of four from Wayne State. The No. 13 Mocs look to make a statement as they host No. 1 Tampa for a three-game series.

Live stats for all games this week can be found at Tampastats.com.

Live broadcasts for all games this week can be found at TampaSpartans.tv.