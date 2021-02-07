Super Bowl Sunday in Tampa Bay: Bucs John Lynch joins Peyton Manning in the 2021 Hall of Fame Class.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos safety John Lynch was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, it was announced Saturday in Tampa.

Lynch, who currently serves as the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer in a ceremony in Canton, Ohio. He joins defensive end Lee Roy Selmon (1976-84) defensive tackle Warren Sapp (1995-2003), linebacker Derrick Brooks (1995-2008) and head coach Tony Dungy (1996-2001) as former Buccaneers who have been enshrined.

Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer stated: ““John was on of the greatest Buccaneers of all time and our family is so proud of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is a class act on and off the field and is truly deserving of this honor. It is only fitting that he will be acknowledged in front of fans for the first time as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on the same field where he developed into an NFL legend.”

Lynch (6-2, 220) was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (82nd overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft. He spent 11 seasons with Tampa Bay (1993-2003) and four more with the Denver Broncos (2004-07). Lynch played in 224 career regular season games, with 191 starts, totaling 1,277 tackles, 26 interceptions, 13 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 100 passes defensed. Lynch also started all 12 postseason games he played in, registering 71 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

With nine Pro Bowl selections, Lynch ranks second all-time among safeties, behind only fellow Hall of Famer Ken Houston, who earned 10 trips. Lynch was also named to four All-Pro teams, earning first-team honors in 1999 and 2000 and second-team honors in 2001 and 2002. In 2000, he was named NFL Defensive Back of the Year by the NFL Alumni.

A captain on the Buccaneers’ 2002 Super Bowl championship team, Lynch ranks fifth in games played (164), sixth in games started (132), sixth in tackles (973) and sixth in interceptions (23) in team history.

Off the field, Lynch, along with his wife Linda, formed the John Lynch Foundation in 2000 with a mission to develop quality young leaders through youth leadership development programs. The Foundation programs include the John Lynch Star of the Month, Lynch Family Legacy Scholarships, John Lynch Salutes the Stars, John Lynch Foundation Christmas Party and the John Lynch Celebrity Golf Classic. In 2019, Lynch was named the San Francisco 49ers nominee for the NFL’s annual Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA.

In 2006, Lynch won the Bart Starr Award, which is voted upon by players throughout the NFL for recognizing a player who shows outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. He was also presented with The Byron “Whizzer” White Award, which is given annually to the NFL player who serves his team, community and country in the spirit of Byron Raymond White.

This story was provided by the Tampa Bay Bucs fine PR department.