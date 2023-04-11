Take a look at this for the NBA Playoffs that begin tonight.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs are set and there is no doubt that the race to be the winner in the West is going to be a wild one with plenty of drama. Lebron James and the Lakers will be involved in a play-in game and things get more interesting from there.

The other Los Angeles team, the Clippers earned the No. 5 seed — and a first-round matchup with Phoenix that will bring quite a bit of attention. Meanwhile, Golden State grabbed the No. 6 seed and will start their title defense against the Sacramento Kings.

“We’re playing Sacramento, obviously. They’re a great team, they’ve had an amazing season and it’s going to take everything to beat them four times — especially starting on the road,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “But we love the opportunity in front of us.”

Okay here we go into the crazy season as the Lakers will get two chances to make their way into the playoffs, starting with Tuesday’s play-in game against No. 8 Minnesota. If the Lakers lose that game, they’ll get another chance Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 9 New Orleans and No. 10 Oklahoma Cityso, you got that?

The Lakers-Timberwolves winner has a fun match-up and they get to head to Memphis to face the No. 2 Grizzlies as Round 1 tips off the winner of Friday’s West play-in game will start the playoffs next Sunday at No. 1 Denver. You can always turn up the excitement at the sports geek site, to find the best Florida online sports betting sites.

THE HEAT VICTOR OLANDIAPO

The Eastern Conference postseason is all set and there remains plenty of drama as No. 7 Miami plays No. 8 Atlanta on Tuesday, and No. 9 Toronto plays No. 10 Chicago on Wednesday. The Heat-Hawks winner advances to play No. 2 Boston in Round 1; the Raptors-Bulls winner will play the Heat-Hawks loser on Friday for the chance to play No. 1 Milwaukee in the opening round.

No. 3 Philadelphia will play No. 6 Brooklyn, and No. 4 Cleveland will meet No. 5 New York.

FIRST ROUND OPENERS

The Brooklyn-Philadelphia series starts Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern. The rest of Saturday’s schedule has the Heat-Hawks winner visiting Boston, then New York at Cleveland and finally Golden State visiting Sacramento.

The Clippers-Suns series starts next Sunday, as will the matchups featuring Denver, Milwaukee, and Memphis.

Here is the schedule with times and networks:

Tuesday, April 11

Game 1 — Atlanta @ Miami | 7:30 ET (TNT)

Game 2 — Minnesota @ LA Lakers | 10 ET (TNT)

Wednesday, April 12

Game 3 — Chicago @ Toronto | 7 ET (ESPN)

Game 4 — Oklahoma City @ New Orleans | 9:30 ET (ESPN)

Friday, April 14

Game 5 — Winner of Game 3 @ Loser of Game 1 (TNT)

Game 6 — Winner of Game 4 @ Loser of Game 2 (ESPN)

Saturday, April 15

Brooklyn @ Philadelphia | 1 ET (ESPN)

East #7 @ Boston | 3:30 ET (ESPN)

New York @ Cleveland | 6 ET (ESPN)

Golden State @ Sacramento | 8:30 (ABC)

Sunday, April 16

East #8 @ Milwaukee | TBD

West # 8 @ Denver | TBD

West #7 @ Memphis | TBD

LA Clippers @ Phoenix | TBD



2023 NBA Playoffs Key Dates

April 11-14: AT&T Play-In Tournament

April 15: NBA playoffs begin

May 1-2: NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move-up to April 29-30)

May 16-17: NBA Conference Finals begin (possible move-up to May 14-15)

June 1: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1

June 4: NBA Finals 2023 Game 2

June 7: NBA Finals 2023 Game 3

June 9: NBA Finals 2023 Game 4

June 12: NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 (if necessary)

June 15: NBA Finals 2023 Game 6 (if necessary)

June 18: NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 (if necessary)