Tampa Bay and Montreal open the Stanley Cup Finals Monday. Here is the schedule and where to watch the games.

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens from Amalie Arena begins Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. Kenny Albert will handle play-by-play duties alongside U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and former NHL goalie Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst).

Pre-game coverage on Monday will begin with NHL Live at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage alongside studio analysts Keith Jones, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp. Kathryn Tappen and Pierre McGuire will provide on-site reports from Tampa. NHL Overtime will begin immediately following the conclusion of Game 1.

Following tonight’s 1-0 shutout win against the New York Islanders, the defending champion Lightning have reached the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year. The Canadiens advanced to the Cup Final for the first time in 28 years with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights yesterday.

All Stanley Cup Final games airing exclusively on NBC or NBCSN are available to stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Peacock will stream Games 1 and 2.

Following is NBC Sports and Peacock’s coverage schedule of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final:

Date Coverage Network/Platform Time (ET) Mon., June 28 Game 1 – Montreal at Tampa Bay NBCSN/Peacock 8 p.m. Wed., June 30 Game 2 – Montreal at Tampa Bay NBCSN/Peacock 8 p.m. Fri., July 2 Game 3 – Tampa Bay at Montreal NBC 8 p.m. Mon., July 5 Game 4 – Tampa Bay at Montreal NBC 8 p.m. Wed., July 7 Game 5 – Montreal at Tampa Bay* NBC 8 p.m. Fri., July 9 Game 6 – Tampa Bay at Montreal* NBC 8 p.m. Sun., July 11 Game 7 – Montreal at Tampa Bay* NBC 7 p.m.

*if necessary