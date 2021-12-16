TAMPA BAY BUCCANEER DEVIN WHITE RAISES OVER $197,000 AT INAUGURAL GET LIVE 45 GALA

TAMPA BAY, FL (DECEMBER 14, 2021) – On Monday night, Buccaneers Linebacker Devin White hosted his first Get Live 45 celebrity gala fundraising event at Avila Golf & Country Club.

The gala raised over $197,000 through sponsorships, ticket sales, live and silent auction items, and donations. The gala’s sponsoring partners were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dimmitt Automotive Group.

Devin was joined by his Bucs teammates: Shaquil Barrett, Sean Murphy-Bunting, K.J. Britt, Grant Stuard, Kevin Minter, Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Carlton Davis, Mike Edwards, and Jordan Whitehead. Also in attendance was Country music star, Chris Lucas of LoCash and Tampa Bay Bucs legend, Dexter Jackson.

During the event, guests enjoyed cocktails with their favorite Bucs, a Q&A session with Devin and Dexter Jackson led by emcee Tom Krasniqi, both silent and live auctions during a catered dinner, and then a heads/tails competition whose winner took home the grand prize of game-worn cleats signed by Devin White himself.

Devin White

Tampa’s #45 Linebacker passionately explained why his Foundation mission is so close to him, and how critical it is to support programs that give the magic of hope and comfort during life’s meaningful moments to Tampa-area foster children. He ended by thanking his guests for their support, emphasizing how much their attendance meant to him and the work they will do together.

The event proceeds will support the Get Live 45 Foundation’s upcoming Christmas program for children in foster care – Devin White’s Great White Christmas. The remaining proceeds will support the Foundation’s Back to School and Graduation outreach programs.

About The Get Live 45 Foundation

Founded in 2021, the Get Live 45 Foundation is the personal charity of Buccaneers Linebacker Devin White. The mission of the Get Live 45 Foundation is to give the magic of hope and comfort to youth in foster care and foster families during life’s meaningful moments. For more information, visit devinwhite.org or follow us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.