Tampa Bay Buccaneers and University of South Florida are now partners.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a partnership with the University of South Florida (USF) focused on combining the resources of both organizations to grow, cultivate and develop careers in sports. The partnership’s key foundational element will involve individual and group mentoring opportunities between Buccaneers front office staff and USF students pursuing careers in the sports and entertainment industry.

“We are proud to partner with one of the nation’s leading academic institutions which happens to reside in our home market,” said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. “The strength of this partnership will come from our mutual interest in helping students reach their full potential and gain valuable real-life experience as they begin their careers in the sports industry. This type of authentic and progressive programming is a hallmark of our partnerships, and we look forward to welcoming Bulls Nation to the Krewe.”

Through the partnership, at least one USF student and/or graduate will participate in the Buccaneers Emerging Talent Program – an exposure opportunity to the NFL that concludes with a capstone project designed to allow the students to apply the knowledge and skills learned during their year-long work assignment. The collaboration will also grant one graduate fellow in the USF Vinik Sports and Entertainment Program access to participate in the team’s capstone project and a chance to present to the team’s executive board.

“The University of South Florida is committed to growing and developing our partnerships throughout the Tampa Bay region, and we’re proud to team up with the Buccaneers this season,” USF President Rhea Law said. “As a lifelong Tampa resident, I’m excited to see two of our area’s most prominent organizations, who share a commitment to strengthening our communities, working side by side.”

To strengthen individual mentorship, a Buccaneers staff member will also participate in USF’s Selmon Mentoring Program, providing guidance to a designated student throughout the course of a year. This will work with the team’s efforts to mentor as they offer similar opportunities for youth in East Tampa.

“Our President, Rhea Law, has encouraged all of Bulls Nation to be bold this year and this partnership with the Bucs is exactly that,” said USF Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dan Caterinicchia. “We are creating new and expanded opportunities for our students, student-athletes and other members of the USF family through internships, fellowships, mentoring and additional collaborations. Support from alumni and fans of the Bulls and the Bucs is unmatched, and we are thrilled to be working together to show them just how powerful this combination of community leaders can be.”

To build upon USF’s Guest Lecture Series, the Buccaneers will also provide an exclusive lecture event at the team’s headquarters, the AdventHealth Training Center, for 100 students. The panel will include team personnel from both the business and football sides to provide insight into the world of sports.