Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Best Players of the Last 10 Years

By- Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

Gambling is a general term for gambling entertainment. Betting is part of it, the same as, for example, betting on slot machines and table games in casinos. Unlike gambling in online casino, sports betting is less popular in many countries. Modern sports betting (online and offline) in betting offices are accepted for dozens of disciplines.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the NFL’s top teams right now, dropped their first 26 games as a professional team. Additionally, they struggled through a few hard times in the 1980s and 1990s. Football is the ultimate team sport, therefore selecting the players who would make up those teams was difficult.

The Buccaneers’ Top Performers Over The Last Ten Years

Mike Evans

He currently plays the wide receiver role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League. He played American football at Texas A&M, earning first-team All-American honors after setting a school record of 1,394 yards on 69 receptions. After high school, he attended Texas A&M, where he played for the Texas A&M Aggies football team from 2011 to 2013. During his college football career, he received All-SEC honors as a freshman from league coaches. In 2013, he received the AT&T ESPN All-America Player of the Week award.

In 2015, Mike started playing football professionally. With the seventh overall choice in the 2014 draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers were selected in the first round. He agreed to a four-year, $14.6 million rookie deal with a $8.96 million incentive in 2014. He collected five receptions for 37 yards in his first regular-season appearance as a professional when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Carolina Panthers in the season opener.

Shaq Barrett

The National Football League’s Shaq Barrett is a professional football player. Additionally, he has played outside linebacker for numerous illustrious NFL teams.

The Denver Broncos were where the player started his career. He was not picked in the 2014 NFL Draft, though. Nevertheless, the talent garnered interest from the Broncos, who signed him. He spent five seasons on the team as a player. He won the Super Bowl for the Denver squad in 2015 as well. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 after leaving Denver.

Additionally, the outside linebacker for the Buccaneers was selected for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

He first signed up with the Omaha Mavericks, but the franchise discontinued its football division. Because of this, he changed schools and joined the Colorado State Rams.

He also puts in some of the most efforts of any player in the league. Barrett is committed to football, has a strong work ethic, and is disciplined.

Doug Martin

It is a former American football running back. He played football for 4 years at Boise State University and scored an impressive 43 touchdowns during his college career. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Head coach Greg Schiano picked him as the starting running back after his excellent play during the preseason. The player ran back for a franchise-record 251 yards in a game against the Oakland Raiders on November 4, 2012.

Vincent Jackson

He was named an All-American his first year at the University of Northern Colorado, starting his record-breaking college career on his first field goal. Jackson was selected in the second round (61st overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft (highest among Northern Colorado alums) by the San Diego Chargers.

He was an NFL wide receiver who was included in his first Pro Bowl, representing the San Diego Chargers in 2009. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.

Tom Brady

It is an NFL player whose name is familiar to many of us. In high school, Tom began playing American football in the quarterback and linebacker positions. He also enjoyed extream sport, baseball and tried his hand at playing with his peers. Brady played for the University of Michigan. In 2000, he was selected in the sixth round of the draft. Brady has had outstanding success and is considered one of the best players in American football history.

He’s won the Super Bowl multiple times, was typicaly the best player in those games, and participated in the Pro Bowl. He has been named Athlete of the Year by several publications. In 2017, Tom Brady won MVP for the third time and his fifth NFL title (no one had ever achieved it before). In 2020, Tom signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and put affort to help the team to win the Super Bowl.

Follow, Like and Subscribe to Bucs Report

Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Tumblr, Facebook

Please take the time to subscribe to the Bucs Report YouTube channel and to the Real Bucs Talk Podcast YouTube channel.