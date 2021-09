*Breaking News*

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been placed on the Covid-19 list Wednesday morning following the week 2 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Antonio has had 6 receptions for 138 yards in and 1 touchdown in his first two weeks of the season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to head West to face the undefeated LA Rams in SoFi stadium this Sunday for week three.

