The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) travel to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in a pivotal Week 11 showdown at Highmark Stadium. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses and will be looking to rebound in what could be a defining game for their playoff positioning for the NFL Playoffs.

Odds and Predictions

According to BetMGM and FOX Sports, the Bills are 5.5-point favorites at home, with an over/under set around 46.5–48 points. Analysts from NBC Sports and CBS Sports highlight Buffalo’s efficiency advantage, but caution that Tampa Bay’s defense could keep the game close.

Broadcast Information

TV : CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (color analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Team Notes

Buffalo Bills : Looking to bounce back after a shocking 30-13 loss to Miami. James Cook remains a key offensive weapon, while the defense must tighten against explosive plays.

Final Thoughts

This Week 11 clash is more than just another regular-season game—it’s a test of resilience for both franchises. With playoff implications, star quarterback matchups, and national broadcast coverage, expect a high-stakes battle in Buffalo.