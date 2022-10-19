Tampa Bay is off to a rough start Flyers beat the Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season.

Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay.

Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left.

Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and extended his season-opening goal streak to four games for the Lightning. They had won 10 straight against the Flyers.

James van Riemsdyk tied it at 2 by redirecting Kevin Hayes’ power-play shot at 1:06 of the third, with Stamkos in the penalty box for hooking. Scott Laughton scored midway through the second.

Defenseman Ian Cole made his Lightning debut after the NHL announced Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against him.