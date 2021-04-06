Rays Eight Game Win Streak In Fenway Ends

Tampa – On Saturday the Rays had their seven game win streak at LoanDepot Park in Miami come to an end. Tonight, they saw their eight game win streak at Fenway Park end as they lost to the Boston Red Sox 11-2.

Nick Pivetta (1-0, 0.00 ERA) held the Rays scoreless for five innings on just a pair of hits picks up the win for the Red Sox who get their first victory of the season. Michael Wacha (0-1, 7.20 ERA) takes the loss in his Rays debut as they fall to 2-2.

Wacha worked five innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out six and walking two. He threw 90 pitches with 65 for strikes including 15 swinging strikes. As shown below, the Red Sox weren’t fooled very often by Wacha’s arsenal when they put the ball in play.

Against Wacha Boston scored a single run in the second on a double by Franchy Cordero. They added two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a Hunter Renfroe sacrifice fly and a Cordero groundout. Then they added two more runs on a Xander Bogaerts double. Zunino attempted to catch Bogaerts advancing to third but his errant throw went into left field allowing Bogaerts to cross home with the Red Sox fifth run.

Chris Mazza made his Rays debut entering the game in the sixth inning and threw six consecutive balls before Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder paid a mound visit. The next pitch was lined into centerfield for a single. Kike Hernandez doubled driving in a run and Alex Verdugo followed with a sacrifice fly. By the time Mazza retired J.D. Martinez on a fly out to center Boston had extended their lead to 7-0.

The Rays finally got on the board in the eighth inning loading the bases with 1-out against Matt Andriese who worked a scoreless sixth and seventh inning. He was replaced by Darwinzon Hernandez who walked Manuel Margot and Yandy Diaz scoring Yoshi Tsutsugo and Randy Arozarena respectively. Hernandez came back and struck out Willy Adames for the second out before departing the game. Adam Ottavino replaced him and struck out Mike Brosseau to end the inning with the Red Sox leading 7-2.

Boston added four runs in the bottom of the eighth on an Alex Verdugo RBI single and a 3-run homer off the Pesky Pole by J.D. Martinez to extend the Boston lead to 11-2.

It wasn’t a very pretty debut for Mazza as he was charged with six earned run on seven hits in just 2.2-innings of work. He was replaced by Jeffrey Springs. Xander Bogaerts greeted him with a single but he was able to retire Rafael Devers to end the inning.

Rays pitching has allowed 29 rums over their last two games and 30 hits. Hopefully, Tyler Glasnow plays the role of stopper and the bats come alive, especially with runners in scoring position. After going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position tonight they are now batting .207 (6-for-29) on the season.

Arozarena’s Web Gem:

Not a lot to like about tonight’s game, but this is a highlight that can shown over and over again this season.

Kiermaier Departs Game In Second:

Kevin Kiermaier grounding into a double play in the second inning and seemed to wince as he made his way down the line. After the inning he exited the game due to left quad tightness.

Sore Shoulder Sends Roe To Injured List:

Prior to the game the Tampa Bay Rays announced the right handed reliever Chaz Roe is dealing with a right shoulder strain. He was placed on the 10-day injury list but will be out much longer. He will be shut down from throwing for six weeks. To build him back up will probably be in the 12 week range. To take his spot on the roster the Rays activated right hander Chris Mazza from the taxi squad. Mazza was acquired from the Boston Red Sox along with left hander Jeffrey Springs in exchange for minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and minor league infielder Nick Sogard in February.

Rays On The Injured List:

Nick Anderson (Right elbow sprain – 60 day ), Jalen Beeks (recovery from Tommy John surgery – 60-day), Yonny Chirinos (recovery from Tommy John surgery – 60-day), Oliver Drake (right flexor tendon strain – 60-day), Colin Poche (recovery from Tommy John surgery – 60-day), Chaz Roe (right shoulder strain – 10-day), Ji-Man Choi (arthroscopic surgery, right knee – 10-day), Brett Phillips (left hamstring strain – 10-day)

Up Next For Rays:

Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the year for the Rays Tuesday night at 7:10. The Red Sox counter with Martin Perez (3-5, 4.50 ERA in 2020) who will be making his season debut.